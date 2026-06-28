Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: Jet Set Radio, The Yetee

SEGA & The Yetee Officially Announce a New Merch Collab

SEGA and The Yetee recently announced they have formed a new partnership on an official merchandise collaboration for Jet Set Radio

Article Summary SEGA and The Yetee have launched an official Jet Set Radio merch collab with new apparel and accessories.

The first wave includes two Jet Set Radio T-shirts: Don't Stop The Beat and Class Is In Session.

Fans can also grab the Tokyo-to Tag keychain, adding a collectible accessory to the SEGA lineup.

The Yetee says more official SEGA collections are on the way, expanding beyond Jet Set Radio soon.

SEGA and The Yetee have come together for a new merchandise collaboration, with a few new items being made for Jet Set Radio. A fan-favorite game for over two decades, the collection includes two t-shirt designs and a new keychain design. The first is a red logo design they're calling "Don't Stop The Beat," while the second is a yellow-and-white print they're calling "Class Is In Session." The keycyan has a name as well, as they've dubbed it the "Tokyo-to Tag." We have more details on all three below as they are available now.

Music That's Violently Smooth: The Yetee and SEGA Make a Jet Set Radio Collection

By working with a vibrant community of skilled and independent artists, The Yetee brings a unique spin to apparel, accessories, and other merchandise inspired by gaming and pop-culture, and now they're bringing that exact same touch they're known for to SEGA's own iconic history— starting with the cult-classic, Jet Set Radio.

Fans of the Dreamcast staple will delight in this first wave of merchandise, including tees and keychains inspired by both the original game and Jet Set Radio Future. And stay tuned… because there's even more official SEGA collections heading to The Yetee featuring even more of your favorite titles and characters; After all, making tees this good takes ages…

About The Yetee

TheYetee.com is a website owned and operated by two artists— Mike and Glen. Both equal in amazing beards and their passion for awesome hi-quality screen printed t-shirts for low low prices. At The Yetee, you will find a new amazing shirt every 24 hours, by amazing artists from around the world, for only $20 USD. Along with Mike and Glen are our Yetee Crew: Each individually amazing and talented in their own way, our Yetee Crew works hard to make sure everything we make and ship is something we can be proud to send to you!

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