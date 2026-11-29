Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, Peacock Pro, Sendy Audio

Sendy Audio Launches The Brand-New Peacock Pro Headphones

Sendy Audio created a slightly fancier headphone design for the holiday season with the new Peacock Pro design, available now.

Article Summary Sendy Audio has launched the Peacock Pro, a new holiday-season open-back headphone with a more premium design.

Peacock Pro uses an 88mm planar magnetic driver, PET-carbon diaphragm, and QUAD FORMER tech for detailed sound.

Sendy Audio builds each Peacock Pro with hand-finished tiger maple, a feather grille, 24K gold, and aluminum.

At 475g, Peacock Pro adds lamb leather earpads, memory foam, a copper cable, adapters, and a carrying case.

Sendy Audio has released a new pair of headphones for the holiday season, opting to get extra fancy with the all-new Peacock Pro. As you can see here, they got more creative with a luxury design, upgraded listening features, refined craftsmanship, and advanced planar magnetic technology, all wrapped in one of the sleekest looks you'll see from a high-end set. If you got the cash for it, this pair is going for $2, 000, as we have more details about it below.

Sendy Audio Gets Fancy With The Peacock Pro Headphones

At the heart of Peacock Pro is an 88mm planar magnetic driver with an ultra-thin, high-rigidity PET and carbon composite diaphragm. Designed to reproduce fine musical detail with clarity, it works alongside Sendy's QUAD FORMER technology. This four-coil structure is integrated into the planar diaphragm, enhancing electroacoustic conversion to deliver smooth highs, precise control, and powerful dynamics that bring energy and impact to music. The open-back design creates a broad, natural soundstage, with the feather-patterned grille creating a spacious, natural soundstage, giving vocals and instruments space around the listener. This diffuser design was refined through thousands of simulations to help achieve the open presentation.

Each pair of Peacock Pro earcups is made from premium tiger maple wood and finished by hand, with variations in the grain giving every headphone its own appearance. The wood's natural stiffness and tonal characteristics help control unwanted resonance and contribute to the headphone's warm, refined sound. Inspired by a peacock's tail feathers, the grille features intricate patterns and textures that create a distinctive, luxurious finish. With 24K gold accents and CNC-machined aluminum, the Peacock Pro blends natural beauty with detailed craftsmanship.

Weighing just 475g, the Peacock Pro features a suspended headband and flexible frame to distribute pressure evenly, while segmented leather padding adapts to the listener's head. With soft lamb leather earpads that are subtly curved to fit more naturally to ears, and memory foam cushioning that completes the fit, Peacock Pro is built for listeners to settle into longer sessions comfortably. Connected with care Peacock Pro includes a 6N OCC single-crystal copper cable with a dual 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4.4mm to XLR 4-pin and 4.4mm to 6.35mm adaptor are also supplied, alongside a leather carrying case and protective bag.

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