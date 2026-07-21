Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Movies, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Ebenezer, gaslamp, Paramount Lodge, sdcc

Setting Up The Paramount+ Lodge & More Secrets At San Diego Comic-Con

Setting up the Paramount+ Lodge and more secrets, walking around at San Diego Gaslamp District ahead of San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow

Article Summary Paramount+ Lodge is taking shape in the San Diego Gaslamp District, with new details emerging ahead of Comic-Con.

A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds bar appears to be part of the Paramount+ Lodge off-site build in downtown San Diego.

A secret winter-themed off-site is also under wraps nearby, with snow, a frosty facade, and tight-lipped crews.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 kicks off with Preview Night on July 22, as downtown construction ramps up across the area.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Doc Ray, wasn't just taking photos of the Avengers: Doomsday Gaslamp Sign for San Diego Comic-Con going up. He took a few more wide views and close-ups of some of the things we'd seen in Elizabeth Naiman's walk-around yesterday lunchtime. There is a secret off-site still undiclosed going up, wtth snow and a winter facade, with workmen sworn to secrecy (but it's the Ebenezer movie). The Paramount+ Lodge off-site is looking even more intriguing. We have the Star Trek: Strange New World bar going up… did you catch the neon sign saying "World"? And is that a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles buildout in there? As Doc Ray tells us, "Overall, the entire area is pulsing with construction…."

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 runs from this Wednesday to Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center, with Preview Night on July 22. It expects around 135,000 attendees for the world's most impactful pop culture gathering. Bleeding Cool will be running around all over it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!