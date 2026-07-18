Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: Clarkson Potter, d&d, ten speed press

Several Dungeons & Dragons Books Revealed For Fall 2026

Multiple Dungeons & Dragons books have been revealed from a few different publishers coming out for Fall 2026.

Article Summary Seven new Dungeons & Dragons books arrive through Fall 2026, spanning cookbooks, coloring books, journals, and lore.

Heroes' Feast: Legends of the Table adds 80 class-inspired recipes, while a Baldur's Gate cookbook serves 65 more.

Baldur's Gate 3 gets a Necromancy of Thay journal and official coloring book packed with characters and settings.

Dungeons & Dragons Fiends & Foes explores iconic villains, and a Gelatinous Cube board set aids maps and encounters.

Ten Speed Press and Clarkson Potter have revealed multiple books that will be coming out for Fall 2026, tied to Dungeons & Dragons. As you can see here, they have an array of fun content coming from cookbooks to coloring books to journals to information guides, and more. We have the rundown, along with release dates and pricing, for all seven titles revealed this week.

Dungeons & Dragons

Heroes' Feast: Legends of the Table (Ten Speed Press; on sale September 15th, 2026), by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Michael Witwer: Delve into the cuisine of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons class with 80 delicious new recipes from the New York Times bestselling authors of the Heroes' Feast cookbooks. The author team shares the signature dishes of bards, rogues, sorcerers, and more, for meals that are perfect for a D&D game night.

Delve into the cuisine of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons class with 80 delicious new recipes from the bestselling authors of the cookbooks. The author team shares the signature dishes of bards, rogues, sorcerers, and more, for meals that are perfect for a D&D game night. Gelatinous Cube Board Set (Clarkson Potter; on sale October 13, 2026): One block of acidic ooze. Four dry-erase boards. Designed to resemble the iconic monster from Dungeons & Dragons , this keepsake box contains four foldable dry-erase boards that are perfect for sketching maps, terrains, and more. Each board measures 12.75" x 8.5" when unfolded.

One block of acidic ooze. Four dry-erase boards. Designed to resemble the iconic monster from , this keepsake box contains four foldable dry-erase boards that are perfect for sketching maps, terrains, and more. Each board measures 12.75" x 8.5" when unfolded. Dungeons & Dragons Pop Manga Coloring Book (Ten Speed Press; on sale October 27, 2026), by Camilla d'Errico: Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons with this adult coloring book featuring black-and-white illustrations drawn in Camilla d'Errico's signature pop manga style.

Dungeons & Dragons Fiends & Foes , by Erin M. Evans (Ten Speed Press; on sale November 24, 2026): An in-world exploration of the art and lore of Dungeons & Dragons's iconic villains, anti-heroes, and morally ambiguous characters. Each chapter presents art and fascinating lore about D&D's best-known villains, with quick information about each category of foe, deeper spotlights on significant characters, and an immersive encounter with a legendary evil.

An in-world exploration of the art and lore of iconic villains, anti-heroes, and morally ambiguous characters. Each chapter presents art and fascinating lore about D&D's best-known villains, with quick information about each category of foe, deeper spotlights on significant characters, and an immersive encounter with a legendary evil. Baldur's Gate 3: The Necromancy of Thay (Clarkson Potter; on sale July 21, 2026): A blank, grid-paper notebook that is a faithful reproduction of the Necromancy of Thay, an important quest item found in the game, featuring an embossed skull on the cover, foil stamping, and illustrated "clasps" to protect the book's unholy content from prying eyes.

A blank, grid-paper notebook that is a faithful reproduction of the Necromancy of Thay, an important quest item found in the game, featuring an embossed skull on the cover, foil stamping, and illustrated "clasps" to protect the book's unholy content from prying eyes. The Official Baldur's Gate 3 Coloring Book (Ten Speed Press; on sale August 11, 2026), by Jaki King: Featuring 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings of characters, creatures, and settings from Baldur's Gate 3 .

Featuring 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings of characters, creatures, and settings from . A Feast for a Tenday: The Official Baldur's Gate Cookbook (Ten Speed Press; on sale November 3rd, 2026) by Andrew Wheeler: Featuring 65 recipes organized by course and camp location, with dishes for sharing marked as Romanceable. The book will also have original chapter-opener illustrations and 45 photographs.

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