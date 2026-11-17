Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Brings Back Holiday Shake Trio With Ferrero Rocher

Shake Shack has brought back their Holiday Shake Trio, this time with a new option featuring a chocolate square from Ferrero Rocher.

Article Summary Shake Shack has brought back its Holiday Shake Trio, including the returning Christmas Cookie Shake and a new seasonal option.

The new Hazelnut Chocolate Shake pairs vanilla frozen custard and chocolate hazelnut spread with a Ferrero Rocher square.

Shake Shack also added a new Butterscotch Crème Brûlée Shake topped with whipped cream and crunchy honeycomb pieces.

The Holiday Shake Trio is available now, with festive 2026 Shake Shack packaging inspired by the original Madison Square Park Shack.

Shake Shack has decided to get back into the holiday spirit as they have brought back the Holiday Shake Trio featuring an option with Ferrero Rocher chocolate. As you can see here, they have brought back the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake, as well as a new Butterscotch Crème Brûlée Shake. But the one they're taking the most pride in is the new option where they've partnered with Ferrero Rocher to make the Hazelnut Chocolate Shake, which comes with a specially made chocolate square on top, adding to the crackable shake served in a dark chocolate shell. You can read mroe about them below as they are available right now.

The Holiday Shake Trio Returns To Shake Shack

At the heart of this year's holiday lineup is an indulgent creation: the Hazelnut Chocolate Shake paired with a Ferrero Rocher chocolate square. Poured into a crackable dark chocolate shell and finished with premium toppings, it's our most luxurious seasonal shake yet. Rounding out our festive trio is the return of the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake and the debut of the Butterscotch Crème Brûlée Shake.

Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles.

Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles. Butterscotch Crème Brûlée Shake: Butterscotch crème brûlée frozen custard topped with whipped cream and honeycomb pieces.

Butterscotch crème brûlée frozen custard topped with whipped cream and honeycomb pieces. Hazelnut Chocolate Shake Paired with a Ferrero Rocher chocolate square: Vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with chocolate hazelnut spread poured into a crackable dark chocolate shell, topped with whipped cream, chopped hazelnuts, crunchy wafer flakes, and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate square.

Shake Shack's 2026 holiday packaging, which they've designed for over a decade, takes it back to where it all began. The to-go bags reimagine the original Madison Square Park Shack as a gingerbread house, finished with festive wreaths and string lights that also appear on its holiday cups. It's a nod to the Shack itself, and to the gatherings that make the season, inviting guests to bring a little of that original Shack warmth to their own holiday tables.

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