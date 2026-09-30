Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Truffle, Shake Shake

Shake Shack Has Brought Back The Black Truffle Menu

Shake Shack has brought back a popular limited-time menu — the Black Truffle Menu returns now with five items, including truffle-topped burgers, parmesan fries, and Mac & Cheese Bites.

Article Summary Shake Shack has brought back its popular Black Truffle Menu for October, featuring five limited-time items.

The seasonal lineup includes three Black Truffle sandwiches: the Black Truffle Burger, 'Shroom, and Shack Stack.

Shake Shack’s black truffle sauce, made with truffle oil from Umbria, Italy, is the signature flavor across the menu.

Black Truffle Parmesan Fries and new Mac & Cheese Bites round out the Shake Shack menu for a fall indulgence.

Shake Shack has decided to bring back one of its most popular sets of items, as the Black Truffle Menu has made a return. Available right now and only around for a few weeks, you'll be able to snag three different types of burgers, as well as some special sauce and cheese bites on the menu, all of which contain a little bit of black truffle in them. We have all the details below of what's available for order.

Shake Shack's Black Truffle Menu

The Black Truffle menu puts a premium spin on some of the brand's signature menu items. The star of the menu is black truffle sauce, made with black truffle oil hand-crafted in Umbria, Italy, available as an add-on for the first time to sides including new Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Bites, and Onion Rings. One of Shake Shack's best-performing limited-time menus of all time, the Black Truffle menu offers guests a fun, accessible way to enjoy the rich and highly regarded truffle flavor, a seasonal indulgence perfect for the fall months.

Black Truffle Burger: A made-to-order quarter pound* per patty of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, crispy sweet onions, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy, on a toasted potato bun. Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking

A made-to-order quarter pound* per patty of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, crispy sweet onions, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy, on a toasted potato bun. Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking Black Truffle 'Shroom: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun.

Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun. Black Truffle Shack Stack: A made-to-order quarter pound* of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun.*Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking

A made-to-order quarter pound* of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun.*Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking Black Truffle Parmesan Fries: Crispy crinkle cut fries dusted with parmesan cheese, served with a side of black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy.

Crispy crinkle cut fries dusted with parmesan cheese, served with a side of black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy. Mac & Cheese Bites: Crispy bites filled with ditalini pasta and creamy cheddar and American cheese sauce.

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