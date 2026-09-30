Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Truffle, Shake Shake
Shake Shack Has Brought Back The Black Truffle Menu
Shake Shack has brought back a popular limited-time menu — the Black Truffle Menu returns now with five items, including truffle-topped burgers, parmesan fries, and Mac & Cheese Bites.
Article Summary
- Shake Shack has brought back its popular Black Truffle Menu for October, featuring five limited-time items.
- The seasonal lineup includes three Black Truffle sandwiches: the Black Truffle Burger, 'Shroom, and Shack Stack.
- Shake Shack’s black truffle sauce, made with truffle oil from Umbria, Italy, is the signature flavor across the menu.
- Black Truffle Parmesan Fries and new Mac & Cheese Bites round out the Shake Shack menu for a fall indulgence.
Shake Shack has decided to bring back one of its most popular sets of items, as the Black Truffle Menu has made a return. Available right now and only around for a few weeks, you'll be able to snag three different types of burgers, as well as some special sauce and cheese bites on the menu, all of which contain a little bit of black truffle in them. We have all the details below of what's available for order.
Shake Shack's Black Truffle Menu
The Black Truffle menu puts a premium spin on some of the brand's signature menu items. The star of the menu is black truffle sauce, made with black truffle oil hand-crafted in Umbria, Italy, available as an add-on for the first time to sides including new Mac & Cheese Bites, Chicken Bites, and Onion Rings. One of Shake Shack's best-performing limited-time menus of all time, the Black Truffle menu offers guests a fun, accessible way to enjoy the rich and highly regarded truffle flavor, a seasonal indulgence perfect for the fall months.
- Black Truffle Burger: A made-to-order quarter pound* per patty of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, crispy sweet onions, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy, on a toasted potato bun. Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking
- Black Truffle 'Shroom: Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun.
- Black Truffle Shack Stack: A made-to-order quarter pound* of 100% Angus beef topped with fontina cheese, a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, and black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy on a toasted potato bun.*Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking
- Black Truffle Parmesan Fries: Crispy crinkle cut fries dusted with parmesan cheese, served with a side of black truffle sauce made with truffle oil imported from Umbria, Italy.
- Mac & Cheese Bites: Crispy bites filled with ditalini pasta and creamy cheddar and American cheese sauce.