Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Shake Shack

Shake Shack Launches Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake

Shake Shack has a brand-new item available for Halloween, as they've teamed with Hershey for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake

Article Summary Shake Shack has teamed with Hershey for a limited-time Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Shake just in time for Halloween.

The Shake Shack Reese’s shake blends vanilla frozen custard, Reese’s Creamy Peanut Butter, and rich fudge sauce.

Each Shake Shack shake is poured into a crackable dark chocolate shell for a candy-inspired frozen treat experience.

Topped with whipped cream, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese’s Pieces, it’s now at U.S. Shacks.

Shake Shack has partnered with Hershey to present a brand-new item for Halloween, as you can get the new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake for a limited time. As you can see from the image here, this is a new sweet and salty crackable shake, in which they've taken a few popular items from their shake menu and mixed them up with the awesome candy treat. (There's a lot of that going around this year, if you've read our other Nerd Food articles lately.) When you get one, you'll need to crack through a hard chocolate shell to reach a peanut butter cup-inspired center, as it gives you a unique experience that feels like you're eating a giant frozen version of the candy. We have more details below as it's available right now.

The New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake Arrives at Shake Shack

With no tricks and all the treats, our newest crackable shack features vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter and fudge sauce, poured in a crackable dark chocolate shell, and topped with whipped cream, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and chopped Reese's Pieces. We are bringing The Shake Shack Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake across the country; it is available at all U.S. Shacks (excluding stadiums, racetracks, roadways, and airports).

The new shake reimagines the brand's iconic Peanut Butter Cup as a hand-spun custard shake, built in Shake Shack's signature crackable chocolate shell format. Guests crack through a hard chocolate shell to reach a peanut butter cup-inspired center, delivering a similar experience of eating the candy itself, just frozen. It's a treat to work into the Halloween rotation all season long. The shake consists of vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter and fudge sauce, poured in a crackable dark chocolate shell, topped with whipped cream, Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups, and chopped Reese's Pieces.

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