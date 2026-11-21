Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards, Shigeru Miyamoto

Shigeru Miyamoto To Receive D.I.C.E. Awards Inaugural Legend Award

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has been selected to receive the inaugural Legend Award at the 30th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

Article Summary Shigeru Miyamoto will receive the inaugural Legend Award at the 30th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 18 in Las Vegas.

The new D.I.C.E. Awards Legend Award honors an industry icon whose work shaped interactive entertainment across generations.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto is being recognized for creating Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., and The Legend of Zelda.

AIAS says Shigeru Miyamoto’s influence still guides game makers today, with the award set to be given no more than once a decade.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced this week that Shigeru Miyamoto, the Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo, will receive the inaugural Legend Award at the 30th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. In what will essentially serve as the company's Hall of Fame, the organization will honor the career and accomplishments of the creative director and developer of games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda, as part of the awards ceremony. We have the full announcement below, as the event will take place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 18 at 8 pm PT.

Shigeru Miyamoto To Receive Inaugural Legend Award at 30th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

The Legend Award recognizes an industry icon whose enduring vision continues to redefine interactive entertainment. Honoring creators whose groundbreaking achievements have already earned lasting universal acclaim, this award also celebrates their immeasurable impact and influence that is still being felt in the work of game makers and entertainers in every entertainment medium today and well into our future. Being a generational honor, this exclusive award is presented no more than once per decade.

Miyamoto joined Nintendo after graduating from Kanazawa College of Art in 1977, where he majored in industrial design. After serving in various posts, including General Manager of the Entertainment Analysis & Development Division, Miyamoto was appointed to his current position of Representative Director and Fellow in 2015. In 1981, Miyamoto developed the arcade game Donkey Kong, which is considered the first game created by an art designer.

Miyamoto has produced entertainment experiences that represent Nintendo and have laid the foundation for today's thriving game industry. He has also produced the Kirby and Pokémon series and created the Pikmin franchise, Wii Sports and Wii Fit. Currently, he is working to create opportunities for people around the world to experience the characters and the world of Nintendo through theme parks and filmed entertainment.

"Shigeru Miyamoto is widely recognized as one of the most respected and impactful figures in the games industry and beyond," said Meggan Scavio, President of the AIAS. "We believe he perfectly embodies our inaugural Legend Award through his impact and reach, and we are so humbled and excited to have Mr. Miyamoto accept this award at the 30th anniversary of the D.I.C.E. Awards."

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