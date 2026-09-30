Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: microphone, Shure

Shure Introduces The New MV6 Gen 2 Gaming Microphone

Shure has a brand-new microphone out on the market aimed at gamers, as they have introduced the MV6 Gen 2 Gaming Microphone

Article Summary Shure unveils the MV6 Gen 2 gaming microphone, built for PC gamers, streamers, and creators seeking broadcast-quality sound.

Shure MV6 Gen 2 adds adjustable Auto Level Mode and Real-Time Denoiser for clearer voice capture during gameplay.

A 5-band EQ, quick sound presets, and built-in Digital Popper Stopper give Shure users more control over their audio.

Available in black or white, the Shure MV6 Gen 2 includes a desktop stand and USB-C cable and retails for $170.

Shure has released a brand-new gaming microphone this week, showing off the MV6 Gen 2. Building upon the previous edition, this was designed with feedback from gamers, streamers, and content creators, ideally providing better usability and access in the areas they feel it needs. This includes things like an adjustable auto-level mode. a real-time denoiser, one of the most customizable equalizers they have made to date, built-in "Popper Stopper," and more. We have more details below, as it's currently being sold for $170.

Shure Introduces The New MV6 Gen 2 Gaming Microphone

Engineered specifically for PC gaming, streaming and content creation, the MV6 Gen 2 brings Shure's professional broadcast technology to more creators, including those purchasing their first dedicated microphone and looking to elevate their sound beyond a headset. New for Gen 2, the enhanced MV6 gives gamers, streamers, and creators more control over the intelligent processing that made the original so powerful.

Built around Shure's Voice Isolation Technology, the mic now adds adjustable Auto Level Mode and an adjustable Real-Time Denoiser to more effectively manage sudden volume changes and background noise during gameplay and streaming. The result is personalized audio that stays clear and consistent, helping users stay focused on their game while providing greater freedom to position the microphone where it works best for their setup and on-camera presence.

Two Colorways: Available in black and new all-white finishes. Both options ship with a matching desktop stand and USB-C cable. The white model features color-matched flocked foam with a velvety finish for a clean, unified desk aesthetic.

Available in black and new all-white finishes. Both options ship with a matching desktop stand and USB-C cable. The white model features color-matched flocked foam with a velvety finish for a clean, unified desk aesthetic. Adjustable Auto Level Mode: Whether users whisper through a stealth mission or shout after a clutch victory, Auto Level Mode keeps their voice at a steady, consistent volume. Users can now choose how loud their voice sits in the mix and how quickly the mic reacts. A slower setting delivers a smooth, podcast-style sound, while a faster one catches sudden gaming moments without clipping or dropouts.

Whether users whisper through a stealth mission or shout after a clutch victory, Auto Level Mode keeps their voice at a steady, consistent volume. Users can now choose how loud their voice sits in the mix and how quickly the mic reacts. A slower setting delivers a smooth, podcast-style sound, while a faster one catches sudden gaming moments without clipping or dropouts. Adjustable Real-time Denoiser: A new slider lets users control how much of their room comes through on stream. Slide it up to cut out background noise like fans, keyboards, or roommates, or ease it back to keep a more natural, open sound in the mix.

A new slider lets users control how much of their room comes through on stream. Slide it up to cut out background noise like fans, keyboards, or roommates, or ease it back to keep a more natural, open sound in the mix. Customizable EQ: A 5-band equalizer lets users design their signature tone, on top of simple Dark, Natural and Bright options.

A 5-band equalizer lets users design their signature tone, on top of simple Dark, Natural and Bright options. Built-in Digital Popper Stopper: On-board virtual pop filtering mechanically and digitally suppresses harsh sounds.

On-board virtual pop filtering mechanically and digitally suppresses harsh sounds. Three Presets: The mic offers quick presets for Speech, Singing, and Instrument applications.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!