Posted in: Bloober Team, Konami, Music, Pop Culture, Silent Hill, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Screen Records, Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 Original Soundtrack On Vinyl Available for Pre-Order

The original soundtrack for the remake of Silent Hill 2 is now up for pre-order through Black Screen Records, including a special box set.

Article Summary Silent Hill 2 remake original soundtrack vinyl is now up for pre-order through Black Screen Records.

The 2xLP Silent Hill 2 release includes 27 tracks from Akira Yamaoka’s 2024 remake score for €48.

A complete Silent Hill 2 6xLP box set is also available, with 93 tracks, a slipcase, and art book for €149.

Akira Yamaoka reworked the Silent Hill 2 soundtrack for the remake, blending new and familiar sounds on vinyl.

Black Screen Records has partnered with Konami and Bloober Team to release a special vinyl soundtrack, with the music for the remake of Silent Hill 2 now up for pre-order. The team worked diligently to bring the music of series composer Akira Yamaoka to life on vinyl, pressing this 2xLP edition featuring 27 tracks from the 2024 title. What's more, they also made a special Box Set containing 6xLP with 93 tracks, with a rigid board slipcase and a ribbon pull, printed inner sleeves, and a 32-page art book featuring exclusive liner notes from Yamaoka himself. We have more details on both below, as the 2xLP album is selling for €48, while the 6xLP set is going for €149.

Silent Hill 2 – Original Soundtrack

This double LP presents the essential selections from the score, carefully sequenced by longtime series composer Akira Yamaoka. Yamaoka completely reworked the soundtrack for Bloober Team's critically lauded remake. Brand new and re-recorded cues for 2024's Silent Hill 2 perfectly capture the eerie atmosphere of the titular town, fusing elements of trip-hop and industrial rock with dark ambiance and musique concrète. This new soundtrack will feel both familiar and fresh to ardent fans of the beloved survival horror series.

The score pushes Yamaoka's inimitable sound design and ethereal arrangements to new heights and charts his evolution as a creator since the original game was released in 2001. The music transcends the functional role of video game scores, existing both as an intrinsic, essential part of the atmosphere of Silent Hill games and standing alone as an evocative work that journeys through the dark depths of the human psyche.

Box Set

This 6LP box set presents the complete score, crafted by and carefully sequenced by longtime series composer Akira Yamaoka. Special attention has also been paid to the packaging, which includes thoughts from the composer in a liner notes book.

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