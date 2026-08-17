Posted in: Events, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, Six Flags

Six Flags Announces Its Full Halloween 2026 Lineup Of Events

Six Flags is not going to be outdone on Halloween, as they have revealed their planned events and attractions for the 2026 season.

Article Summary Six Flags Great Adventure’s Halloween 2026 lineup brings Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest from September to November.

New Six Flags Fright Fest mazes include Jason: Blood Reign, Final Destination: Death’s Playground, Twisted Holidays and Deadwood Cabin.

Returning Six Flags scares include The Conjuring Universe, Army of the Dead, scare zones, nighttime rides and Dead Man’s Party.

Six Flags also adds family Halloween fun, live shows, specialty food and drinks, plus haunted maze upgrade pass options.

Six Flags has revealed its full plans to compete with other theme parks during Halloween with its own lineup of spooky events happening at its locations. Chief among them are several attractions featuring iconic IPs, including a new one from Final Destination, a run from Friday the 13th, multiple kids' activities, the return of Octoberfest to the park, and more. We have the entire rundown below from the park, as it starts on September 18.

Four New Nightmares, One Fright Fest at Six Flags

Fright Fest returns select nights Sept. 18 through Nov. 1, transforming Great Adventure into a sprawling Halloween playground filled with haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment, and thrill rides after dark. The Great Adventure lineup is part of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation's biggest Halloween offering yet. Across North America, Six Flags will deliver 448 Halloween-themed experiences, anchored by 29 new and returning licensed haunted attractions and the company's largest-ever collection of licensed horror franchises.

NEW! JASON: BLOOD REIGN

Guests will ignore every warning and step into the dark woods surrounding the legendary summer camp. They'll discover the secrets lurking in the trees and retrace the blood-soaked events that made Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th the most feared slasher ever. What should have stayed dead has returned. Visitors become part of the story. "It's incredible to see how fans' appetite for Jason Voorhees keeps growing," said Robbie Barsamian, executive vice president at Horror, Inc. "Partnering with Six Flags for Blood Reign lets us deliver the iconic slasher straight to our community on an immersive scale."

NEW! FINAL DESTINATION: DEATH'S PLAYGROUND

Guests can enter their Final Destination, a haunted maze where death itself is the antagonist, and where a sudden premonition reveals a chain of catastrophic events just moments before they occur. Those who enter will have to watch their step, because death isn't random — it's calculated — and they've unknowingly disrupted a design already set in motion. Based on New Line Cinema's Final Destination franchise.

NEW! TWISTED HOLIDAYS

The most wonderful times of the year have gone horribly wrong. Twisted Holidays turns festive traditions into a year-round nightmare, where twisted decorations, sinister holiday spirits, and gifts no one wants wait around every corner. What should be the most wonderful times of the year have become a celebration of fear, where every season is haunted.

NEW! DEADWOOD CABIN

Some places are better left undiscovered. Hidden deep within the woods, Deadwood Cabin follows a notorious family of serial killers who fled to an isolated farm as police closed in. The property has since become their twisted killing ground, filled with the gruesome remains of their victims. Every room tells a horrifying story, and every step takes guests deeper into it.

More Mazes, More Ways The Scream

Four new mazes are only the beginning. Returning licensed experiences include The Conjuring Universe, where guests enter the Warrens' occult museum where cursed artifacts awaken ancient evil, and Army of the Dead, which traps guests inside a zombie-infested Las Vegas based on the Netflix film.

Returning original haunted experiences include:

Asylum – After being subjected to terrifying tests and experiments, the inmates have taken matters into their own hands.

– After being subjected to terrifying tests and experiments, the inmates have taken matters into their own hands. Big Top Terror – Freak show characters, performers and wicked clowns invite guests into a carnival where the mayhem is part of the fun.

– Freak show characters, performers and wicked clowns invite guests into a carnival where the mayhem is part of the fun. The Witches' Reflection –The witches' cabin must be entered carefully. The curse waiting inside may follow guests long after they escape.

Guests wishing to experience haunted mazes must have valid park admission, a Season Pass or membership, plus a Haunted Attractions Pass. Options include a one-night Haunted Attractions Pass, an All Season Haunted Attractions Pass for eligible Season Passholders and Members, and a Haunted Attractions Express Pass offering priority maze access.

THE ENTIRE PARK BECOMES PART OF THE NIGHTMARE

At Fright Fest, fear doesn't stop at the maze exit. Scare zones transform entire sections of Great Adventure into open-air nightmares. Carnevil unleashes maniacal clowns across The Boardwalk; zombies lurk within Exile Canyon; restless souls take over Plaza De La Muerte; the undead surround Bloody Fountain; and pirates and sea creatures roam Curse of Blackbeard's Bounty. Scare zones, live entertainment and nighttime ride experiences are included with park admission, giving guests hours of Halloween entertainment beyond the haunted mazes. Fright Fest is not recommended for children under 13.

"DEAD MAN'S PARTY" RISES AGAIN

After a one-year hiatus, one of Great Adventure's most celebrated Fright Fest traditions is rising from the grave. "Dead Man's Party" returns in 2026, bringing Dr. Fright and his undead friends back to the stage for the high-energy production that became a fall tradition for generations of Great Adventure guests. Blending the energy of a rock concert with theatrical choreography and Halloween spectacle, "Dead Man's Party" has spent decades helping define Fright Fest entertainment at Great Adventure. Now, after a year away, Dr. Fright and his undead crew are ready to rock the afterlife once again.

The entertainment doesn't stop there. The nightly "Awakening" signals the start of the park's transformation, "Blade Drummers" gets fired up with demonic bladesmiths and "Unleashed" combines live-action entertainment with cirque-style feats, dance and acrobatics. Together, the shows add another full layer of entertainment between haunted mazes, scare zones and nighttime rides.

FRIGHTFULLY GOOD FOOD AND DRINKS

At Fright Fest, even the menu gets a sinister makeover. Great Adventure's Halloween food and beverage lineup extends the experience beyond the mazes with limited-time specialty food, cocktails and nonalcoholic creations served throughout the park. Among the most eye-catching offerings are specialty blood bag cocktails, including Transfusion, made with vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine and lemonade; Alien Blood, featuring vanilla vodka, candied-orange syrup and sweet and sour; and Zombie Juice, an undead-inspired combination of vodka, Granny Smith apple syrup and lemonade.

Guests looking for all the Halloween presentation without the spirits can sink their teeth into specialty mocktails including Vampire's Kiss, combining lemonade, cherry and vanilla; the Purple People Eater, a mix of desert pear, cranberry and lemonade; and Pixie Potion, a colorful combination of blue raspberry, green apple and lemonade. Limited-time Halloween food and sweet treats round out the menu, giving guests even more to discover between haunted mazes, scare zones, shows and nighttime rides.

BIG FALL FUN FOR LITTLE MONSTERS

Before fear takes over at night, Halloween belongs to families. Kids Boo Fest, running select dates Sept. 12 through Nov. 1, delivers Halloween fun without the fright. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, fall activities, games, live entertainment and favorite family rides in a playful Halloween atmosphere designed for children of all ages. Kids are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and spend the day celebrating before Great Adventure's nighttime transformation begins. Kids Boo Fest daytime activities are included with park admission, giving families even more to experience during a fall visit.

OKTOBERFEST BRINGS BIG FLAVOR

Oktoberfest, running Sept. 12 through Nov. 1, brings the sights, sounds and flavors of the season to Great Adventure with hearty German-inspired food, festive entertainment and an extensive selection of Oktoberfest beers. Guests can dig into fall favorites including sauerbraten, pork and chicken schnitzel, knockwurst and bratwurst on pretzel buns, cheesy spaetzle, German potato salad, potato pancakes and steamed and fried pierogies. Even the wings get an Oktoberfest twist with house-made bratwurst-spiced chicken wings.

No Oktoberfest would be complete without a pretzel. Great Adventure will serve soft Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese alongside the savory lineup. Guests 21 and older can raise a stein with a lineup of Paulaner and Samuel Adams beers, including Paulaner Oktoberfest, Paulaner Hefeweizen, Paulaner Munich Lager, Paulaner Grapefruit Radler, Samuel Adams Octoberfest and Samuel Adams Boston Lager. The Oktoberfest Stein adds another way to toast the season. Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest daytime activities are included with park admission, adding even more value to a fall visit.

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