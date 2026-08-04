Posted in: DC Comics, Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: DC Heroes and Villains Fest, Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure Brings Back DC Heroes and Villains Fest

Six Flags Great Adventure will host the return of DC Heroes and Villains Fest, running on select dates from August 7 until August 30.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has once again teamed with DC Comics to bring back the DC Heroes and Villains Fest, this time to Six Flags Great Adventure. Kicking off on August 7 and running on select dates until August 30, the park will hold a special event that showcases several costumed characters from the comics in an interactive experience, complete with activities, food, five specific attractions, and more. We have more details of what to expect this year from the organizers, along with images from last year's festivities.

Six Flags & DC Comics Bring Back DC Heroes and Villains Fest for 2026

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, DC Heroes and Villains Fest combines character encounters, live performances, and immersive entertainment with access to Six Flags Great Adventure's lineup of DC-themed attractions, including The Flash: Vertical Velocity, Batman The Ride, Superman: Ultimate Flight, and Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.

New for 2026, guests can also enjoy an expanded lineup of themed food and beverages created exclusively for the event. Specialty menu items include the towering Superman Burger, The Luxe Lex Chicken Sandwich, Harley Quinn Tenders, Batgirl Tenders, The Joker Funnel Cake and Batman Funnel Cake, along with signature cocktails and mocktails including the Metropolis Smash, Golden Lasso, Queen of Chaos, Last Laugh, Hero in Training and Villain in Training.

"DC Heroes and Villains Fest continues an incredible summer at Six Flags Great Adventure," said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales and Marketing. "Guests have already embraced the debut of Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, and with Heroes and Villains Fest beginning this Friday and anticipation continuing to build for Bakunawa in 2027, there has never been a more exciting time to visit."

Earlier this summer, Six Flags Great Adventure introduced Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, a reimagined family area featuring five attractions, new dining locations, and expanded entertainment. Looking ahead, excitement continues to grow for Bakunawa, the record-breaking spinning launch coaster opening in 2027 that will become the signature attraction of The Boardwalk.

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