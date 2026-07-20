Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, Skullcandy

Skullcandy Introduces The Brand-New Crusher 720 Headphones

Skullcandy has a brand-new pair of headphones out on the market as they introduced the Crusher 720 Headphones for all types of audio.

Article Summary Skullcandy Crusher 720 headphones launch with adjustable Crusher Bass and THX Spatial Audio for immersive listening.

Skullcandy packs Crusher 720 with 65-hour battery life, rapid charge, Stay-Aware mode, EQ modes, and app controls.

Crusher 720 is built for music, gaming, movies, and sports, with virtual surround sound and detailed positional audio.

Skullcandy offers the Crusher 720 in six colorways, with wireless and wired options, priced at $210 on its website.

Skullcandy introduced a new pair of headphones this week as they revealed the new Crusher 720 line. This new pair is made for all types of audio and is designed to fit the needs of whatever you're listening to, integrated with THX Spatial Audio, a flexible design, and positional audio solutions that deliver accuracy with real-time onboard processing. With six different colorways to choose from to fit the mood of your lifestyle. We have more details here as it's on sale now via their website for $210.

Find Whatever Audio Love You Need With The Skullcandy Crusher 720

At the heart of Crusher 720 is Skullcandy's patented adjustable Crusher Bass technology—the one-of-a-kind sensory bass experience that lets listeners feel every beat, not just hear it. With an adjustable bass wheel, users can customize the intensity from subtle rumble to full-body sensation, creating a listening experience unlike any other. Paired with THX Spatial Audio, Crusher 720 surrounds listeners with immersive, three-dimensional sound for entertainment that hits on every level.

Through this strategic collaboration, Skullcandy Crusher 720 headphones become the definitive gear for sports enthusiasts, gamers, movie buffs, and music lovers alike. By combining Skullcandy's patented Crusher bass technology with embedded THX Spatial Audio, users can experience the absolute best immersive audio when they go wireless or move to a console or plug in to a laptop—ensuring superior, true-to-life audio wherever they play and enjoy content. The Crusher 720 also boasts 65 hours of battery life and rapid charge, personal sound, adjustable stay-aware mode, and EQ modes, all customizable through the Skullcandy App. The Crusher 720 in THX Spatial Audio mode turns traditional media into an intimate, premium listening environment:

Virtual Surround Sound: Delivers complete immersion with audio playing seamlessly all around the listener.

Delivers complete immersion with audio playing seamlessly all around the listener. Nuanced Clarity: Brings vocals and instrumental details vividly to life for a more sophisticated audio profile.

Brings vocals and instrumental details vividly to life for a more sophisticated audio profile. Live Venue Acoustics: Recreates natural acoustics to mirror the feel of a live, physical venue.

Recreates natural acoustics to mirror the feel of a live, physical venue. Gaming Fun: Hear greater detail in game play from powerful explosions and roaring dinosaurs to the footfalls of sneaking competitors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!