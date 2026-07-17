Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: SDCC 2026, skybound entertainment

Skybound Entertainment Reveals Full San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Plans

Skybound Entertainment has confirmed multiple panels and merchandise that will be available during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Article Summary Skybound Entertainment unveils its full San Diego Comic-Con 2026 lineup, with major panels, exclusives, and merch drops.

Robert Kirkman headlines a huge SDCC panel covering Invincible, Terminal, Void Rivals, and Transformers reveals.

Skybound’s Energon Universe takes center stage with a Saturday panel spotlighting Transformers, G.I. Joe, and M.A.S.K.

Skybound Entertainment partners bring SDCC 2026 exclusives from Funko, Jada Toys, Super7, Thrilljoy, and more.

Skybound Entertainment recently dropped its full slate of plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as there will be a couple of panels and a ton of merch. The shorthand is that Robert Kirkman is getting one massive panel to talk about a number of upcoming projects and take questions, along with another panel about collecting later that day, and a big one on Transformers and G.I. Joe a couple of days later. Meanwhile, they have several pieces of merchandise and collectibles that will be exclusive to the SDCC floor. We have more details of all that below, as it will all be at the San Diego Convention Center from July 23-26.

Skybound Entertainment SDCC 2026 Panels

Thursday, July 23

Robert Kirkman LIVE at SDCC – 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM | Room 6BCF: The biggest Robert Kirkman panel yet! From all things Invincible to his newest superhero series Terminal, his groundbreaking Void Rivals, and his expanding vision for Transformers in Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe, Kirkman pulls back the curtain on it all. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive reveals, and plenty of surprises (that even his publicist can't predict). This is a must-see panel for any fan.

Blind Bags, Chases, and the Psychology of Collecting – 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Room 23ABC: Michelle Waffle (senior comic specialist, PSA), Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound), David Nakayama (artist), and Danielle Sauvé (collector and influencer) explore why mystery variants, blind bags, and limited covers ignite collector demand and how publishers, artists, and grading experts shape the hobby. Drawing on examples from the Energon Universe, this panel unpacks the creative, psychological, and market forces behind today's collecting culture, culminating in a live blind bag opening where panelists debate whether to grade the book inside. Moderated by Caitlin Corsetti (senior manager of copywriting, PSA).

Saturday, July 25

Transformers & G.I. Joe: The Energon Universe Is Unstoppable – 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM | Room 5AB: The Next Phase of the Energon Universe is HERE! Join superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals, Transformers), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), Conor Hughes (Void Rivals), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) as they reveal what's next for the future of Skybound and Hasbro's groundbreaking shared universe, featuring Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals, and M.A.S.K. Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound).

Merch & SDCC Exclusives

Funko: Throughout the show, Funko will release a different Invincible SDCC-exclusive variant each day in limited quantities. These daily variants will be offered alongside POP! Animation: Invincible – Invincible Mark, which will be available every day of the convention at the Funko booth (#5341) and on Funko.com. Select variants will be available exclusively at the Funko booth during SDCC and will not be sold online.

Throughout the show, Funko will release a different Invincible SDCC-exclusive variant each day in limited quantities. These daily variants will be offered alongside POP! Animation: Invincible – Invincible Mark, which will be available every day of the convention at the Funko booth (#5341) and on Funko.com. Select variants will be available exclusively at the Funko booth during SDCC and will not be sold online. Keepsake: Keepsake will bring a range of SDCC-exclusive trading cards, mystery boxes, daily exclusives, contests, and giveaways throughout San Diego Comic – Con , spanning Invincible, Invincible VS, and The Walking Dead.

Keepsake will bring a range of SDCC-exclusive trading cards, mystery boxes, daily exclusives, contests, and giveaways throughout San Diego – , spanning Invincible, Invincible VS, and The Walking Dead. Jada Toys: Jada Toys will have the SDCC-exclusive Invincible – Battle Damaged Invincible 1:12 scale action figure for sale at their Booth #4049, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 22. Fans who can't make it to the convention can shop exclusives online through Jada Next Level beginning Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Also, catch the Jada Toys Panel at SDCC for an exclusive first look at upcoming Invincible figures. Immediately following the panel, head over to the Jada Toys booth for an up-close look at the figures on display.

Jada Toys will have the SDCC-exclusive Invincible – Battle Damaged Invincible 1:12 scale action figure for sale at their Booth #4049, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 22. Fans who can't make it to the convention can shop exclusives online through Jada Next Level beginning Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Also, catch the Jada Toys Panel at SDCC for an exclusive first look at upcoming Invincible figures. Immediately following the panel, head over to the Jada Toys booth for an up-close look at the figures on display. Super7: Super7 will release SDCC-exclusive Invincible collectibles, including the Invincible Universe: Battle Beast ULTIMATES! action figure, along with SDCC-exclusive apparel, including a Battle Beast T-shirt, Ryan Ottley sketch art T-shirt, and Sequid snapback hat. Fans can find these exclusive products at Booth #2343.

Super7 will release SDCC-exclusive Invincible collectibles, including the Invincible Universe: Battle Beast ULTIMATES! action figure, along with SDCC-exclusive apparel, including a Battle Beast T-shirt, Ryan Ottley sketch art T-shirt, and Sequid snapback hat. Fans can find these exclusive products at Booth #2343. Thrilljoy: Thrilljoy will debut an SDCC-exclusive Allen the Alien PIX! figure, with a chance to receive a hyper-rare 1-of-1 chaser, at their Booth #4845. Invincible giveaways and sweepstakes will also launch at their booth and online throughout the convention.

Thrilljoy will debut an SDCC-exclusive Allen the Alien PIX! figure, with a chance to receive a hyper-rare 1-of-1 chaser, at their Booth #4845. Invincible giveaways and sweepstakes will also launch at their booth and online throughout the convention. Galaken: Galaken will debut an SDCC-exclusive Invincible cosplay collectible eyewear, including standard and "bloody" variants, along with collectible eyeglass cleaning cloths featuring Invincible characters, at their Booth #4037.

Galaken will debut an SDCC-exclusive Invincible cosplay collectible eyewear, including standard and "bloody" variants, along with collectible eyeglass cleaning cloths featuring Invincible characters, at their Booth #4037. PhatMojo: PhatMojo will offer an SDCC-exclusive Blood Splatter Mini 4-Pack available at the UCC Booth #5613.

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