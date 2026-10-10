Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: smartwater, The Coca-Cola Company

Smartwater Has Launched a New Sparkling Option

The Smartwater brand has decided to branch out into carbonated water, as they have now launched a Smartwater sparkling option.

Article Summary Smartwater has launched Smartwater Sparkling, bringing its premium hydration brand into carbonated water.

Smartwater Sparkling arrives exclusively at Walmart on October 12, marking the brand’s first sparkling option.

Made with vapor-distilled water, carbonation, and added electrolytes, Smartwater Sparkling keeps the taste crisp.

Coca-Cola says Smartwater Sparkling expands the brand for at-home, work, and on-the-go hydration occasions.

The Coca-Cola Company has expanded the Smartwater brand by adding a new carbonated option, Smartwater sparkling. Being made available exclusively at Walmart starting on October 12, the move feels like something that probably should have happened a few years ago, but it looks like they're finally dipping their toes into having a sparkling option for those who really love the taste and sensation, while still offering their branded version of water. We have mroe details below from the announcement, along with a quote.

Smartwater Sparkling Arrives on October 12

The launch comes as the sparkling water category continues to evolve and consumers look for more premium options that deliver on both taste and experience. For Smartwater, that means an opportunity to bring the brand's premium approach to a new format while staying true to what has made it a smart choice for hydration since 1996. Made with vapor-distilled water, carbonation, and added electrolytes for taste, Smartwater Sparkling is refreshingly simple: an unflavored sparkling water that puts Smartwater's pure, crisp taste at the forefront for an elevated take on everyday hydration.

A balanced level of carbonation delivers refreshing bubbles while allowing that crisp taste to come through. Smartwater continues to innovate and build on its core hydration offering. The introduction of Smartwater sparkling marks the latest evolution, expanding the brand's portfolio to meet a broader range of hydration occasions.

"Smartwater Sparkling is a natural extension for the brand because it allows us to broaden the role we can play in hydration," said Ashley Summers, General Manager and Brand Lead, Smartwater and Vitaminwater, North America at The Coca‑Cola Company. "It gives us an opportunity to expand the smartwater portfolio in a way that feels relevant to how people are drinking water today, whether they're reaching for hydration at home, at work, or on the go."

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