Posted in: Conventions, Events, Music, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ready Party One, sdcc, X-Men '97

Smashing The Nineties With Ready Party One At San Diego Comic-Con

Smashing The Nineties with Ready Party One at San Diego Comic-Con, the voice of a generation... or, at least, X-Men '97

Article Summary Ready Party One launched San Diego Comic-Con week with a packed kickoff at Parq Nightclub from XLE.

Smashing 90s opened Ready Party One, with Bernie Bregman leading throwback covers and Gui Agustini joining in.

DJ Priyoni Joni, Walter Emanuel Jones, ATO Worldwide, Cam Akers, and Russ Greezy kept the party buzzing.

The Flux Capacitors closed Ready Party One in style, with Danny Cooksey and Gui Agustini adding surprise guest turns.

This is how it was billed on the Bleeding Cool Massive San Diego Comic-Con Party List…. "Ready Party One, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm-1:30 am, Flux Capacitors and Smashing 90s performing, $30 to $75." Friend of Bleeding Cool, Jessie Rusu, went along and partied reported back for us all…

"Last night the weeklong party started with the unofficial Comic Con kick off party, Ready Party One! The guys at XLE never disappoint and this year was no exception. First up, was a newer band fronted by none other than super host, The Geek Gatsby, Bernie Bregman. His band Smashing 90s, covered songs from the 90s/early 2000s. As with all XLE parties, celebs routinely drop in for a song or two such as the voice of X-Men 97's Sunspot, Gui Agustini. Next up, was DJ Priyoni Joni, who scratched using a lightsaber. Then came rap performances from ATO Worldwide (Kehinde Martin), Walter Emanuel Jones (Power Ranger), Cam Akers, and Russ Greezy. There was even a special appearance by Chris Kattan prompting his new movie, Concert Heroes. JP Powell, the Geek Insider, served as MC. Ending with the highlight of the night , was the best band at comic con, The Flux Capacitors! These guys always put on a great show. It's impossible not to have fun when they're on, their energy is infectious. They too had special guests, including another song with Gui Agustini and several with Danny Cooksey (Terminator 2, Salute Your Shorts). All and all it was another great party from the XLE and the best way to start Comic Con!"

Thank you, Jessie, you look like you had quite the time…

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