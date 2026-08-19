Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pumpkin Spice, Smoothie King

Smoothie King Brings Pumpkin Spice To Their Fall Drinks

Smoothie King has a new set of pumpkin spice flavors for people to go get at their locations for those who want to indulge and be healthy.

Article Summary Smoothie King launches a fall pumpkin spice lineup with six limited-time smoothies, including protein-packed favorites.

The new Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie features organic pumpkin, 23g+ protein, 9g fiber, and no added sugar.

Smoothie King’s pumpkin menu includes meal replacement, coffee, vegan, and low-sugar options for different goals.

Fans can grab a free Pumpkin D-Lite Smoothie on August 27 at select Smoothie King locations nationwide.

Smoothie King revealed that they have added a new lineup of pumpkin spice-flavored drinks for the Fall. The new Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie is basically here for those who love to be healthy but also want to indulge, while cashing in on one of the biggest trends of the season. Giving those who crave the flavor a new way to enjoy pumpkin season while attempting to stay healthy. As you can see here, they've created a couple of versions for you to try and get the best from each one. We have more details from the company about them below, as they are available now. Also, they'll be giving away FREE Pumpkin D-Lite Smoothies on August 27 at select locations.

Smoothie King Brings The Pumpkin Spice This Fall

Available for a limited time at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide, the new Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie is made with 100% organic pumpkin puree and Smoothie King's pumpkin spice blend, delivering more than 23 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber, and 0 grams of added sugar. The smoothie joins the brand's GLP-1 Support Menu, which launched in 2024, marking the first of its kind from a national QSR brand.

As more consumers incorporate GLP-1 medications into their wellness routines, their nutritional priorities continue to evolve. Research shows these guests are increasingly looking for familiar foods with higher protein, more fiber, and less added sugar, without sacrificing the flavors they love. The Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie was thoughtfully developed to meet those needs, combining the nostalgic taste of fall with the balanced nutrition today's guests are seeking.

Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie – 23g+ protein, 0g added sugar, GLP-1 friendly

Power Meal Pumpkin – 20+g protein, meal replacement

Coffee High Protein Pumpkin – 31+g protein, 83mg caffeine

Slim-N-Trim Pumpkin – 13+g protein, 0g added sugar

D-Lite Pumpkin – 12+g protein

Vegan Pumpkin – Plant-based, 12+g protein, good source of Vitamin C

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