Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york knicks, Snapple

Snapple Brings Back Highly-Requested Flavor For Knicks Opener

Snapple has decided to bring back one of the most requested flavors of all time to be at the New York Knicks home opener this Tuesday.

Article Summary Snapple is bringing back Peach Tea in NYC for the New York Knicks home opener, giving fans a limited-time return.

After hiding 200 bottles across the city, Snapple confirmed Peach Tea returns to local stores starting October 19.

Snapple’s Knicks Championship bottle will officially hit bodega shelves across NYC, nearby boroughs, and parts of New Jersey.

At Madison Square Garden, Snapple will offer a collectible Knicks-themed cup with any purchase at the Snapple Mini Mart.

The crew at Snapple has decided to bring back a highly requested flavor for a special occasion, as the New York Knicks home opener will be getting something extra. As part of the many items being added to the NBA Champions home opener on October 20 at Madison Square Garden, the company is bringing back Peach Tea to help celebrate the team and give the city some added flavor for a limited time. Technically, the flavor is already out there, as the company snuck 200 bottles into stores randomly across the city to generate buzz and get people talking about it. After that, they confirmed the flavor would return to the area starting on October 19, while the special bottle you see below would make a comeback at MSG. We have more details about it below as we wish you luck getting your hands on them.

Snapple Brings Peach Tea Back To NYC

After igniting a citywide frenzy with its limited-edition Knicks Championship bottle this summer, the born-and-bred NYC brand is giving fans another shot at getting their hands on the fan-favorite collectible. The original drop, created to celebrate the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, saw just 200 bottles hidden across New York, sparking a social media frenzy from fans desperate to get their hands on one (see comments below).

Now, ahead of the new season, the bottle is making its official debut on bodega shelves across the NYC metro area, including New York City, the surrounding boroughs, and parts of New Jersey, beginning October 19. Bottles will retail starting at $2.99 (pricing may vary), while supplies last. The celebration is also heading to MSG. Beginning at the home opener, Snapple will offer a limited-edition collectible cup featuring the same championship-inspired artwork as the commemorative bottle, available exclusively at the Snapple Mini Mart with the purchase of any Snapple, while supplies last.

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