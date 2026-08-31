Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: ai, Mars Inc., snickers

Snickers Decided To Create a Candy Bar To Feed AI

For reasons we can't truly fathom, Snickers has created a candy bar specifically to be fed to AI bots, hopefully to stop them.

Article Summary Snickers launched Hungr.AI, a digital candy bar designed to “feed” AI chatbots when they start acting weird or too agreeable.

The Snickers promo plays on You’re Not You When You’re Hungry, reimagining the slogan for AI assistants and tech culture.

Fans can visit Snickers.com/hungr-ai, give their bot a digital byte, and follow the campaign’s playful AI-feeding steps.

Using Snickers Hungr.AI on Reddit or Snapchat can score a free real Snickers bar via DoorDash, while supplies last.

In what has to be one of the absolute weirdest promotions of the year, Snickers has created a candy bar specifically to be fed to AI. The company has started a promotion where they want you to feed whatever AI bot you're using to not get anything done on your own, a special digital candy bar, as half of what AI does is eat information. If you follow the instructions correctly, you can get your own IRL candy bar, which, much like doing things on your own in the real world, will be more satisfying than the digital version. We have more details on how it all works below.

Feed That AI Bot a Snickers & Get One Of Your Own

For more than 90 years, Snickers has reminded the world that You're Not You When You're Hungry. Now, Snickers is introducing Hungr.AI, embedding the iconic brand into tech culture by giving AI the satisfying solution we've given people, a Snickers bar. SnickersHungr.AI — the world's first digital candy bar made specifically for artificial intelligence — will help satiate your digital assistant.

"Snickers has long been the remedy for out-of-character moments," said Ashley Gill, Brand & Content Vice President, Mars Snacking. "As generative AI becomes part of everyday life, we're playfully reinventing the way Snickers connects with our fans in today's culture. Whether it's a person losing their cool or an AI chatbot consistently agreeing with you, the truth hasn't changed: when you're not acting like yourself, we believe you maybe just need a Snickers."

Next time your AI chatbot starts acting out of sorts, fans can take the following steps:

Spot the hungry moment ! If your AI seems to be acting too agreeable or out of sorts, maybe it's just…hungry.

! If your AI seems to be acting too agreeable or out of sorts, maybe it's just…hungry. Feed the AI : Visit snickers.com/hungr-ai to get your digital Snickers Hungr.AI bar and offer your AI assistant a byte when it's acting out.

: Visit to get your digital Snickers Hungr.AI bar and offer your AI assistant a when it's acting out. Claim a Free Snickers: By engaging with Snickers Hungr.AI on Reddit or Snapchat, you can receive a free, real Snickers bar — packed with satisfying peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate — delivered straight to your door via DoorDash (for a limited time only, while supplies last).

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