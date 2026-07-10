Snoop Dogg Teams With Backyard Sports For New Song "110% Juice"

Posted in: Games, Music, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Baseball, Backyard Sports, Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Teams With Backyard Baseball For New Song "110% Juice"

To celebrate the release of the new Backyard Baseball game, Snoop Dogg has released a new single called "110% Juice".

Article Summary Snoop Dogg has teamed with Backyard Sports to release “110% Juice” for the launch of the new Backyard Baseball.

The new Snoop Dogg song is streaming July 15, with a lyric video available now to preview the Backyard anthem.

Backyard Sports says music is core to the franchise, and Snoop Dogg’s track bridges nostalgia with a modern feel.

Snoop Dogg says “110% Juice” captures the friends, competition, and feel-good energy at the heart of Backyard Sports.

To celebrate the release of the new Backyard Baseball game, Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Playground Productions to release a brand-new song called "110% Juice." The franchise has been a beloved one among a lot of sports fans, and to see a new one be made for a modern generation has brought many of them out to support the new game. Snoop making a song to help promote it is truly an amazing moment for the company. You can check out the track here with a lyric video, as the song will drop on streaming audio platforms starting on July 15. We have more details about the track and the partnership below.

Snoop Dogg Drops The Track "110% Juice" For Backyard Baseball

Anyone who grew up playing Backyard Sports knows the soundtrack was just as memorable as the gameplay itself. From the energetic original score to Pablo Sanchez's unmistakable theme—which has even found its way into Major League Baseball ballparks as walk-up music—the franchise has long held a special place in fans' hearts through its music. The new anthem builds on that legacy, bringing a fresh sound to a new generation of players while honoring the nostalgia that has made Backyard Sports an enduring cultural touchstone.

"Music has always been part of the DNA of Backyard Sports," said Lindsay Barnett, CEO of Playground Productions. "As we usher Backyard Baseball into a new era, we wanted an anthem that honors the franchise's legacy while bringing its unmistakable energy to a new generation of players, and Snoop was the perfect collaborator to make that happen."

"Backyard Sports has a vibe that's all about friends, competition, and making memories," said Snoop Dogg. "I wanted to bring that same feel-good energy to this anthem and help kick off a new era for the game."

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