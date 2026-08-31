Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: 2026 Pokémon World Championships, Pokédex

Someone Made An Amazing Pokedex That Can Identify Pokémon

One of the most impressive items from the 2026 Pokémon World Championships was a real-life Pokedex that scans and identifies Pokémon!

Article Summary At the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, BigRig Creates unveiled a real-life Pokédex that scans and identifies Pokémon.

Dubbed the world’s most advanced Pokédex, it features working screens, functional buttons, and game-accurate design.

Built with Mr. Volt, the Pokémon scanner can recognize creatures from TCG cards, plushies, and even hand-drawn art.

Videos from San Francisco show the custom Pokémon Pokédex in action, quickly becoming one of the event’s viral hits.

There were a ton of awesome things that took place during the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, but the most talked-about item didn't even come from the company; it came from a content creator who brought one of the most viral items of the event. BigRig Creates, a Pokémon content creator on YouTube, decided to bring with him a real-world working Pokedex that he had built himself.

But this isn't some fan prop that occasionally shows whatever you put on the screen; those are a dime a dozen these days. This is, in his own words, "the world's most advanced Pokedex," as all of the screens work the way they're supposed to from the game, all of the buttons are pressable and have functions, and it can identify creatures IRL in almost any form possible. All self-programmed and used at the event this past weekend in San Francisco for people to check out and freak out over.

Whose That Pokémon? This Pokedex Can Actually Identify It

As BigRig Creates explains in the video up top, he met with another content creator, Mr. Volt, and pitched the idea of working on this project together. The only thing was that he didn't want to program it, but thankfully, Mr. Volt did. (Volt himself filmed a video about this, which you can see below.) The two admit this isn't the first time anyone has created a device capable of scanning, but this one is so advanced that it can identify a creature from almost any source. A TCG card, a plushie, or even a sketch drawing.

Just seeing it in action is pretty fun, as BigRig posted multiple videos of it working on his social media pages, and many others who ran into him saw it working. It's well worth the time to just watch the videos of how this was created. The only shame is we're pretty sure the cost of putting it together would be well out of range of your average trainer.

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