Posted in: iam8bit, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: art

Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Collection Available Until October 20

Artwork from the Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Show Collection is currently available through iam8bit only through October 20.

Article Summary Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Collection prints are on sale at iam8bit now, with orders open only through October 20.

SEGA and iam8bit are offering prints from the Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Show exhibits held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Fans can buy original Sonic The Hedgehog artwork from $40, while timed edition prints start at just $15 on iam8bit.

The Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Collection features Sonic and friends in unique styles, but items disappear after October 20.

SEGA and iam8bit have come together to release a special set of prints from the Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Collection for a limited time. IF you recall, these pieces were shown in two different art shows in Los Angeles and Seattle over the Summer, highlighting the blue blur and all of his friends in various forms of painted artwork. A lot of people were very interested in buying the pieces, or at the very least, getting prints of them. Well, now you can, as the company is offering up prints until October 20 of all of the pieces that were showcased.

It may not be the original, but hey, if you love the artwork and want to support the artists involved (and possibly have another one of these happen for some other franchise), this is the best way to do it. We have more details below, as all of them are available in their shop at the link above.

Own a Piece Of The Sonic The Hedgehog 35th Art Collection

For fans of Sonic around the world who were unable to attend the art exhibits, this is their chance to collect a piece of the magic and bring it home. One-of-a-kind original works from the show will be available, starting at $40 and up, while fans looking for print versions of the art at $15 and up will have a bevy of options via open order Timed Editions available to them on iam8bit's website. Featuring a range of loveable characters, scenarios, and reimagined depictions from across the history of SEGA's Sonic The Hedgehog, there's truly something for every fan found throughout this art collection. The Timed Editions of each print will be available to order until October 20. Once the date passes, they will be gone forever, so fans interested in owning a piece of Sonic the Hedgehog history will want to move fast.

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