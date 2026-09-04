Posted in: Events, iam8bit, PAX West, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: art, gallery, PAX West 2026

Sonic the Hedgehog Opens a 35th Anniversary Gallery in Seattle

Sonic the Hedgehog continues its 35th Anniversary celebration at PAX West 2026 in Seattle with a new gallery this weekend.

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th Anniversary heads to PAX West 2026 with a free Seattle art gallery event.

SEGA and iam8bit present 35 Years of Speed, featuring new Sonic artwork from more than 30 artists.

The exhibit also includes rare historical artwork from SEGA’s archives, celebrating Sonic’s legacy across generations.

The three-day Seattle showcase runs September 4-6, with a second Sonic the Hedgehog gallery set for Los Angeles.

SEGA and iam8bit have come together for a special gallery at PAX West 2026, as they celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary with original art. Held at 210 Gallery in Seattle, the three-day event will showcase original artwork from over a dozen artists as they mark the anniversary with their own takes on the blue blur and his friends. If you miss this one in Seattle, another one will take place in late September in Los Angeles. We have more details on the event for you below, as its totally free to check out, in case you are able to make it around the convention.

35Years of Speed: The Sonic the Hedgehog Art Exhibit

Celebrate Sonic's legacy with a collection of new pieces from over 30 renowned artists, along with historical artwork from SEGA's archives. For 35 years, Sonic has inspired generations through unforgettable adventures, groundbreaking games, beloved characters, and the iconic moments that have shaped one of gaming's most enduring figures. 35 Years of Speed: The Sonic Art Exhibit celebrates that legacy through a curated collection of newly imagined pieces from over 30 renowned artists, along with historical artwork from SEGA's archives. Drawing inspiration from the games, comics, animated content, and broader Sonic universe, each piece captures a unique perspective on what Sonic means to fans and creators alike. Together, these works form a community-driven visual snapshot that reflects the evolution of Sonic and the lasting impact the franchise has had across generations. Whether you're a lifelong fan who grew up with Sonic or discovering Sonic for the first time, the 35 Years of Speed: The Sonic Art Exhibit offers a rare opportunity to celebrate the moments, memories, and spirit that continue to define one of gaming's most enduring icons.

Attendance is free – no need to RSVP, but we'd love to hear you're coming! Friday, September 4th: 11AM – 7PM

11AM – 7PM Saturday, September 5th: 11AM – 7PM

11AM – 7PM Sunday, September 6th: 11AM – 7PM

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