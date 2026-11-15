Posted in: Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, YouTube | Tagged: GXS Productions

Sonic the Hedgehog Receives New 35th Anniversary Animation

As part of its 35th Anniversary, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was given a new animated feature called "Memories and Beyond"

Article Summary SEGA and GXS Productions celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary with the new animated short Memories and Beyond.

The 11-minute Sonic the Hedgehog feature follows Sonic and friends as they battle Dr. Eggman and Metal Sonic.

Memories and Beyond centers on Eggman's plan to use Chaos Emeralds and Sonic's life-data to power up Metal Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog fans can watch the full anniversary animation now and grab a Memories and Beyond T-shirt for $35.

SEGA and GXS Productions came together to release something special for the Sonic the Hedgehog 35th Anniversary, as they created a new animated feature called Memories and Beyond. The video showcases the blue blur and his friends on a quick adventure against Dr. Eggman, as they must come together to stop him and Metal Sonic in a story that will tug at the heartstrings of all Sonic fans. We have a few details about it below, and you can watch the entire 11-minute feature here. Plus, if you really love it, the company is also selling a T-shirt based on it for $35.

Celebrate 35 Years With Memories and Beyond

Dr. Eggman's new evil scheme is to upgrade Metal Sonic into the ultimate fighting machine by stealing Sonic's life-data and harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds. Can Sonic and his friends defeat this supercharged Metal Sonic? Join Sonic and friends as they try to stop Dr. Eggman from harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds to upgrade Metal Sonic into the ultimate fighting machine. Fans will see how the power of friendship is unbreakable even in the toughest situations.

Memories and Beyond is a special passion project from the team that has spanned over the last 12 months. This will be the fourth collaboration with GXS Productions (Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: The Animation, and Shinobi: The Art of Vengeance DLC Animated Trailer), which captures the unbreakable bonds of friendship through beautifully animated scenes.

Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary

Fast, fearless, and always in motion, Sonic races through worlds with style, heart, and a whole lot of attitude. Whether he's outsmarting villains, blazing through Green Hill Zone collecting gold rings, or kicking back over a chili dog, Sonic brings his signature rebellious spirit to everything he does. Wherever adventure calls, he's already on the way — answering at full speed. 2026 marks Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary, a thrilling milestone for one of the most legendary gaming & entertainment icons!

For over three decades, Sonic has raced through generations and inspired fans with his unmatched speed, unstoppable energy, and fearless spirit. Now, it's time to honor his incredible journey and celebrate the blue blur's countless adventures. Get ready to relive the excitement of Sonic's legacy as we celebrate 35 years of nonstop action!

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