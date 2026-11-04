Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Heelys

Sonic the Hedgehog Teams With Heelys For a New Speedy Collab

SEGA and Heelys have teamed up for a limited-edition Sonic the Hedgehog Heelys collection — two Gio styles inspired by Sonic and Amy, available on Heelys' website and at select retailers.

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog teams with Heelys for a limited-edition collab featuring speedy Gio shoes inspired by Sonic and Amy Rose.

The Sonic Gio comes in vibrant blue with gold ring accents, while the Amy Rose Gio shines in pink with sparkling heel details.

Each Sonic the Hedgehog x Heelys pair includes retractable wheels, blending gaming style with the brand’s signature ride.

The collection is priced at $70 per pair, available in kids’ 13 through women’s 9/men’s 8 on Heelys and select retailers.

SEGA has teamed up with Heelys for a new collaboration, introducing a couple of new items tied to Sonic the Hedgehog. As you can see from the images here, they have created two new pairs of shoes: one featuring the blue blur himself in his traditional color, and the other featuring Amy Rose in a pink hue, both in their Gio line with retractable wheels in the heels. The Sonic the Hedgehog x Heelys collection will only be available for a short time as a limited-edition release, with both styles available in sizes from kids' 13 through women's 9/men's 8, priced at $70 per pair. We have more details and a couple of quotes about the collaboration for you below, as you'll be able to find the collection on their website and at select retailers.

Gotta Go Fast: Sonic The Hedgehog Team With Heelys

The collection features a fan favorite Heelys Gio style and adds iconic character details. The Sonic Gio sports a vibrant blue colorway accented with signature gold rings, while the Amy Rose Gio is decked out in all-over pink with printed sparkles on the heel. Both pairs are designed to bring a little Green Hill Zone energy everywhere you go.

"We're thrilled to bring two iconic brands like Sonic the Hedgehog and Heelys together in a partnership that blends gaming culture with innovative footwear design," said Alexander Gomez, Vice President of Licensing & Partnerships at SEGA of America. "This collaboration creates an exciting opportunity to connect with fans in a fresh and meaningful way and we cannot wait to share with the community."

"This feels like the perfect match. Fans have been asking for this collab for years, and we couldn't be more excited to finally roll it out together and see everyone have fun," said Sara Arbelaez, Social Media and Partnerships Strategist at Heelys.

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