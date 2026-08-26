Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: brooklyn, Club Chaos, New York City, nyc

Sonic the Hedgehog's Club Chaos is Coming to NYC

Sonic the Hedgehog is headed to the club for a one-night showcase as the launch of Club Chaos will happen on October 9 in Brooklyn.

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog’s Club Chaos hits Elsewhere in Brooklyn on October 9 for a one-night 35th anniversary celebration.

Live performances and DJ sets from Thundercat, Tee Lopes, and Austin Millz power Sonic the Hedgehog’s Club Chaos.

Fans can explore exclusive Sonic merch, the first NYC Sonic Speed Café, retro gaming, themed drinks, and photo ops.

Club Chaos tickets go on sale August 28, with a Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds finals viewing event and official livestream.

SEGA is hosting a massive one-night event to celebrate all things Sonic the Hedgehog, as Club Chaos is coming to NYC. Technically, Brooklyn, as the event will take over the IRL club Elsewhere (599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn) with special live musical performances and DJ sets from Tee Lopes, Thundercat, and Austin Millz. Featuring a night filled with exclusive Sonic merchandise, the city's first Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Café, a retro art and gaming lounge, meet and greets/photo ops with Sonic talent and characters, themed food and drinks, and more to come. We have the full rundown of what to expect below, as tickets will go on sale on August 28 via Eventbrite at 10am PT / 1pm ET. If you can't get to the event, it will also be livestreamed on the official Sonic the Hedgehog social accounts

Club Chaos: A Sonic 35th Anniversary Celebration Takes Place October 9th

SEGA presents – a once-in-a-lifetime event Sonic the Hedgehog fans won't want to miss. On Friday October 9, the portal to Club Chaos opens as the Blue Blur launches NYC's coolest underground hangout for one night only: an immersive experience featuring live music & DJ sets, exclusive merch, retro art & gaming, Sonic-themed food & beverage, and so much more as fans are invited to navigate from zone to zone and immerse themselves in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog as we celebrate his legacy across 35 years of speed.

Fans craving competitive action have the chance to RSVP with Club Chaos ticket purchase to the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds World Championship Finals and be part of the live viewing audience. Those unable to attend can join the fun via official livestream. The tournament finale will start at 12pm ET and run through 4:30pm ET. Catch the action and see who comes in first place!

Perfomances & Activities

Thundercat – The LA-born and based Grammy-winning bass guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer will be joining the fun at Club Chaos! Longtime Sonic and Shadow fan, Thundercat has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Justice, Tame Impala, Flying Lotus and many other notable musicians and artists. We're excited to officially collaborate with Thundercat and share his love of the Sonic franchise with the rest of the Sonic community.

– The LA-born and based Grammy-winning bass guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer will be joining the fun at Club Chaos! Longtime Sonic and Shadow fan, Thundercat has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Justice, Tame Impala, Flying Lotus and many other notable musicians and artists. We're excited to officially collaborate with Thundercat and share his love of the Sonic franchise with the rest of the Sonic community. Austin Millz – born and raised in Harlem, New York, Austin Millz is a DJ, producer, and songwriter known for blending hip-hop, soul, R&B, and electronic dance music into high-energy live performances. Austin was inspired by his love of video games growing up to begin creating beats and samples using music software starting in high school. We're excited to welcome Austin to the music bill for Club Chaos as he closes out what is sure to be an unforgettable evening celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog.

– born and raised in Harlem, New York, Austin Millz is a DJ, producer, and songwriter known for blending hip-hop, soul, R&B, and electronic dance music into high-energy live performances. Austin was inspired by his love of video games growing up to begin creating beats and samples using music software starting in high school. We're excited to welcome Austin to the music bill for Club Chaos as he closes out what is sure to be an unforgettable evening celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog. Tee Lopes – Well known and adored within the Sonic community, composer and musician Tee Lopes will also be joining the musical lineup for Club Chaos. Regarded for his work on Sonic Mania, Sonic Superstars, and most recently Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, fans can look forward to the musical renditions of beloved Sonic classics from a cherished member of the Sonic community.

– Well known and adored within the Sonic community, composer and musician Tee Lopes will also be joining the musical lineup for Club Chaos. Regarded for his work on Sonic Mania, Sonic Superstars, and most recently Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, fans can look forward to the musical renditions of beloved Sonic classics from a cherished member of the Sonic community. Digital livestream hosted by Jacki Jing – Jacki Jing joins us as our Host/MC for the evening's live stream program. She is an actor, voice actor, on-cam gaming/anime host and content creator. We are thrilled to welcome Jacki back to Sonic's digital stage since her last appearance during June 23's birthday live stream!

– Jacki Jing joins us as our Host/MC for the evening's live stream program. She is an actor, voice actor, on-cam gaming/anime host and content creator. We are thrilled to welcome Jacki back to Sonic's digital stage since her last appearance during June 23's birthday live stream! Appearances and photo opportunity with Sonic, Tails, and Shadow

Meet and greets with Takashi Iizuka, the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds development team, and Tee Lopes

Guests are adults 18+, with 21+ wristbands available for those consuming alcoholic beverages. Doors for Club Chaos open at 7:00 PM ET with the show starting at 8:30 PM ET. Ticketed guests have the opportunity to attend the pre-show event by joining a live viewing audience for the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds World Championship Finals from 12:00 PM ET until 4:30 PM ET. The entire day will be livestreamed on the official Sonic YouTube & Twitch accounts from 12pm PT til 12am ET for fans around the world to tune-in and enjoy

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