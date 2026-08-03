Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, Sony Electronics

Sony Adds New Color To WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony Electronics dropped a colorway this week for their WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones as it now comes in Olive Grey.

Article Summary Sony Electronics adds Olive Grey to the WH-1000XM6 lineup, offering a subtle new colorway for its premium headphones.

Sony Electronics pairs advanced noise canceling with the QN3 chip and 12 microphones for stronger real-time performance.

WH-1000XM6 headphones support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, DSEE Extreme, and AI beamforming for clear sound and calls.

Sony Electronics prices the WH-1000XM6 in Olive Grey at $400, with 30-hour battery life and quick-charge support.

Sony Electronics dropped a new pair of awesome headphones this week, revealing the WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones in Olive Grey. The team has taken the same design from the series and slapped on a new colorway, as they have created a pair that fits with a number of styles for those looking for a more muted and subtle version of the pair. We have mroe details below as they're available for $400.

Sony Electronics Reveals WH-1000XM6 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Disappear into the sound. Our most advanced noise cancellation yet—powered by intelligent algorithms and a next-gen chip—blocks distractions before they reach you. Crystal-clear calls. Pure, uninterrupted immersion. Our new Adaptive NC Optimizer delivers unmatched noise-canceling precision— adjusting to external noise, air pressure, and even your fit for uninterrupted, immersive sound.

The Best Noise Cancellation – Powered by advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancellation is optimized in real time.

Co-Created with Mastering Audio Engineers – Precision-tuned for studio-quality clarity, with every note and vocal true to the artist's intent.

HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 – The HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 is 7x faster than the QN1 (found in our WH-1000XM5 headphones), optimizing 12 microphones in real time—for better noise cancellation, sound quality, and call clarity.

Adaptive NC Optimizer – Our new Adaptive NC Optimizer automatically adjusts to external noise, air pressure, and wearing style for uninterrupted, immersive sound.

Auto Ambient Sound Mode – Balance music and external sounds with Auto Ambient Sound Mode, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings.

Authenticity, in every note – Advanced noise-shaping D/A conversion technology reduces distortion and enhances bass, delivering crisp and accurate sound.

High-Resolution Audio – Supports High-Resolution Audio and LDAC for exceptional sound quality, even wirelessly.

Real-time File Restoration – Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme upscale compressed music, restoring high-range sound lost during compression.

Ultra-clear calls, from anywhere. – Six-microphone AI-based beamforming system, isolates your voice, filtering out background noise for crystal-clear calls.

Tailored Comfort, Thoughtfully Designed – Wider, asymmetrical headband with synthetic leather for all-day comfort, paired with a foldable design perfect for traveling.

Intuitive Controls – Effortlessly adjust the volume and play music without reaching for your phone. The headphones can detect when you're speaking and pause the music seamlessly.

Sound Connect app – Customize noise cancellation, adjust ambient sound, and access personalized EQ settings with the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Long Battery Life and Convenient Charging – Up to 30 hours of playback, with up to 3 hours of music using a 3-minute quick charge. Bluetooth and audio cable charging are supported.

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