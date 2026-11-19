Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, MDR-3R, Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics Goes Old-School With The MDR-3R Headphones

Sony Electronics has taken their latest set of headphones back to the '80s, as they have released the USB-C version of the MDR-3R headphones

Article Summary Sony Electronics has released the MDR-3R, reviving the classic Walkman-era headphone design with modern USB-C support.

The Sony Electronics MDR-3R keeps the original lightweight open-ear style, plus blue and orange pads and retro packaging.

Sony Electronics added a built-in mic and in-line remote, so the MDR-3R works for music, videos, and calls.

Sony Electronics is also launching a Stranger Things Edition, alongside 23 mm drivers tuned to echo the original MDR-3.

Sony Electronics has released a new pair of old-school headphones, taking things back to the Walkman era with the MDR-3R. The pair has been crafted to look and feel like the classic orange-and-blue felt design that used to be attached to the must-have cassette player of the era, only with modern audio improvements and the ability to connect with a USB-C port on almost any portable smart device. What's more, they have created a Stranger Things edition, with red foam that looks like the pair used in the Netflix series. We have more details on the pair below as they're currently being sold for $60 on the standard set and $80 for the Stranger Things model.

Sony Electronics Brings Back a Walkman Classic With MDR-3R Headphones

Introduced in 1979, the Walkman and MDR-3 helped create a new way of enjoying music freely on the go. Nearly half a century later, as listening styles have become more diverse, the value of wired headphones is being rediscovered for their simplicity, ease of use, and freedom from charging or pairing. The MDR-3R inherits the MDR-3 concept of headphones designed to let people enjoy music freely both indoors and outdoors. It retains the original design, which reflects the heritage of portable audio culture, while adding modern usability features such as seamless USB-C connectivity, a built-in microphone for calls, and an in-line remote control. Reflecting the shared 1980s inspiration of the Walkman era and Netflix's Stranger Things, Sony will also launch a Stranger Things Edition at the same time.

The MDR-3R has been redesigned for modern use while preserving the experience value of freely taking music out into the world, which the original MDR-3 helped popularize. The MDR-3R carries forward the original MDR-3 aesthetic design and comes with iconic blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to customize the look to suit their mood or preferences. The packaging and instruction manual also inherit the design of the original model. The new headphones also maintain the MDR-3's lightweight, open-ear design, providing lasting comfort even during extended listening.

With USB-C support, the headphones connect smoothly to compatible devices such as smartphones. No charging, pairing, or updates are required—just plug them in and enjoy music or videos instantly. They also feature a microphone for calls and an in-line remote for convenient operation. Drawing on the original design specifications, the MDR-3R has been re-engineered with the same 23 mm driver units as the MDR-3 to reproduce sound quality close to the original. While staying true to the original sound signature, subtle refinements have been made to suit modern listening preferences. Its natural, well-balanced sound—a signature carried forward through generations of Sony headphones—brings out the full appeal of every track.

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