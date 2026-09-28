Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Sony Electronics, ULT FIELD 1

Sony Electronics Unveils New Smoke Blue Color For ULT FIELD 1

Sony Electronics dropped a brand-new colorway for their ULT FIELD 1 portable speaker, as you can now get it in Smoke Blue.

Article Summary Sony Electronics adds a new Smoke Blue colorway to the ULT FIELD 1 portable Bluetooth speaker for a fresh, stylish look.

The Sony Electronics ULT FIELD 1 keeps its signature ULT button, delivering boosted bass and dynamic sound on demand.

Built for life on the go, Sony Electronics packs in up to 12 hours of battery life, plus waterproof and shockproof durability.

Priced at $140, the Sony Electronics ULT FIELD 1 in Smoke Blue offers the same features, portable design, and versatile strap.

Sony Electronics has revealed a brand-new colorway to one of their portable electronics, as they have introduced the Smoke Blue color for the ULT FIELD 1. As you can see from the images here, this is the same portable Bluetooth speaker system they've had out on the market for a while now, only this time they're offering it up in a more chill color to match whatever you might be wearing, doing, or positioning it as you play tunes on the go. It hontesly looks a lot better than some of the others, not saying they're all bad, but we'll take blue over orange any day of the week. We have more details below, as it's also the same price as the others, sitting at $140.

Sony Electronics Drops Smoke Blue ULT FIELD 1

A modern color for every playlist. Meet the Sony ULT FIELD 1, now in Smoke Blue. This refined blue finish delivers a fresh, elevated look that feels versatile, stylish, and ready for any occasion. Built for music lovers who want powerful sound wherever they go, ULT FIELD 1 features Sony's signature ULT button, delivering enhanced, dynamic bass at the press of a Button. Compact and portable, ULT FIELD 1 offers up to 12 hours of battery life1 and features a multi-way strap, an IP67 waterproof, dustproof rating2 , and a shockproof design3 . The speaker can also be positioned vertically or horizontally, making it easy to enjoy your favorite music wherever you go.

Press the ULT button to boost your bass.

The Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space.

With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof 1 rating this speaker is ready for the elements.

rating this speaker is ready for the elements. Shockproof to withstand knocks and bumps.

Enjoy music for longer with up to 12 hours of battery life. 3

Compact, easy-to-carry design.

Detachable, multi-way strap to carry the speaker with you.

Four different colors to suit your style.

Clear call quality with Echo Canceling.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!