Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Sony Electronics, speakers, ULT Power Sound

Sony Electronics Unveils New ULT Power Sound Speaker Lineup

Sony Electronics has unveiled its new ULT Power Sound speaker lineup, with three different designs to really get the music flowing.

Article Summary Sony unveils the ULT Power Sound lineup with ULT Tower 5, ULT Tower 7, and ULT Tower Max for every party size.

Sony tuned the new ULT speakers with top producers for deeper bass, clearer vocals, and bigger impact across genres.

Sony packs in ULT1, ULT2, FLAT, and LIVE modes, plus Custom EQ, Party Chain, karaoke support, and pro inputs.

Sony adds 360° Party Sound, lighting modes, portable designs, IPX4 durability, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Sony Electronics dropped three awesome new audio products this week as they showed off the ULT Power Sound speaker lineup. As you can see here, they have three new speaker towers of various sizes, each of offer different options for various spaces and events to really drive home the sound in different ways. The three models they have made are the ULT Tower 5, the ULT Tower 7, and the ULT Tower Max. All with modernized options ot help it stand out in a room. We have the full breakdown below as they are available via Sony's website and select retailers.

ULT Power Sound Joins The Sony Electronics Lineup

The new ULT Tower lineup is refined through co-creation with acclaimed hip-hop sound creators, including Grammy-nominated producer Dot Da Genius; award-winning drummer, producer, and musical director Daru Jones; record producer, songwriter, and DJ Dready; and audio engineer and producer Dennis "ROC.am" Jones. Drawing on insights from these artists and producers, Sony tuned the speakers with their valuable feedback in mind. As a result, the speakers deliver deeper low frequencies, greater impact, and clearer vocals, helping listeners connect with the music the way it was meant to be heard.

From casual parties to professional DJ setups, the new ULT Tower lineup offers flexible connectivity including XLR, RCA and USB-C connections. New lighting modes makes it easier to switch the mood for different settings. BEAT delivers high-energy lighting synchronized to the rhythm, WAVE creates dynamic ambient effects for social gatherings, and MELLOW offers slower lighting patterns for relaxed listening. Karaoke fans can connect Sony's optional ULTMIC1 microphone for an optimized vocal experience. Plus, the new Party Chain feature uses Auracast broadcast to connect multiple compatible Sony speakers and synchronize both music and lighting for an unforgettable party experience. For larger events, users can connect compatible speakers in a stereo configuration, creating wall-to-wall sound coverage.

Bigger Bass

Every model features Sony's signature ULT button, with ULT1, ULT2, FLAT, and LIVE – giving listeners instant access to multiple sound profiles:

ULT1 enhances deep bass for a rich, low-frequency sound that makes your heart tremble.

ULT2 boosts even greater power, delivering body-shaking bass and strong sound pressure.

FLAT reproduces music exactly as intended, delivering a true-to-source listening experience.

LIVE recreates the spacious feel of a live performance while preserving vocal clarity.

For even more personalization, the sound can be fine-tuned with Custom EQ in the Sony | Sound Connect app. At the heart of the new lineup is Sony's new circular woofer design, engineered to work with the large cabinet volume and ULT DUCT to produce deeper, more powerful bass and higher sound pressure. The ULT Tower MAX features three woofers — two front-facing and one rear-facing — for powerful bass and sound pressure that can be felt throughout the venue, supported by a high-powered amplifier. ULT Tower 7 delivers powerful bass and sound pressure. ULT Tower 5 delivers impressive bass and sound pressure from a compact design.

360° Party Sound

ULT Tower MAX and ULT Tower 7 feature 360° Party Sound, projecting powerful audio all around the space so everyone can enjoy clear vocals and powerful bass no matter where they are in the room. On the ULT Tower MAX, four tweeters, mid-range speakers, and rear woofer work together to deliver rich, room-filling sound with deep, impactful bass. Enhanced Sound Field Optimization analyzes both speaker placement and surrounding noise levels, then adjusts the overall sound balance across the full frequency range, not just the bass, to maintain clear, balanced sound wherever the party takes place. The new range of ULT Tower speakers also supports flexible positioning, whether placed vertically or horizontally.

Designed with portability in mind, the new speakers feature carry handles with a more comfortable grip. ULT Tower Max and ULT Tower 7 also receive upgraded wheels with wider treads, making them easier to move across a variety of surfaces. ULT Tower 7 and ULT Tower 5 also feature an IPX4 rating in a vertical position, making them perfect to use outdoors. With up to 30 hours of battery life on the ULT Tower 7 and up to 20 hours on the ULT Tower 5, users can keep the party going wherever they are.

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