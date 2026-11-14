Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, TwitchCon | Tagged: Southwest Airlines, TwitchCon 2026

Southwest Airlines Hosted a Gaming Tournament While Airborne

As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air.

Article Summary Southwest Airlines hosted an airborne TwitchCon 2026 gaming tournament, turning a flight into a live esports event.

Streamers including Chica and SypherPK faced off in Fortnite, while T-Pain DJed and livestreamed onboard.

Southwest Airlines used the stunt to spotlight Starlink WiFi, built for gaming, streaming, and staying connected.

Free WiFi for Rapid Rewards Members helps Southwest Airlines pitch a stronger inflight experience for travelers.

As part of the promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines decided to hold a special gaming tournament in the air. One of the few flights this weekend that didn't get hit with travel issues, the company took several Twitch streamers and other content creators up into the skies to play using their wi-fi setup and on-board systems to show how they've improved their own flights for people who like to game on the go. This included Chica and SypherPK competing head-to-head in Fortnite while livestreaming, as well as T-Pain DJing during the flight and livestreaming the action. We have more info below as TwitchCon is happening right now.

Southwest Airlines Took TwitchCon To The Skies

The tournament added a new spin to Southwest's history of creating unexpected moments onboard, turning the cabin into a gaming arena and giving creators a new way to connect with their communities from the sky. The experience extended well beyond the aircraft, with the livestream bringing viewers along for the flight and creating moments creators could continue sharing with their followers after touchdown.

"Gaming is all about connection, competition, and sharing the moment with a community, which made bringing a live tournament onboard such a natural fit for Southwest," said Sabrina Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Southwest is known for making the journey memorable for our Customers, and this was a unique way to unite the energy of TwitchCon with the power of Starlink at 35,000 feet."

Going All-In on Ultra-Fast WiFi

From Nintendo Switch systems and gaming laptops to tablets and phones, Starlink's high-speed, low-latency connectivity gives Customers more ways to play, stream, work, and stay connected using the devices they bring onboard. The carrier offers free WiFi to all Rapid Rewards Members, thanks to T-Mobile. Customers can join Rapid Rewards to unlock access to free WiFi, tier benefits, and points by flying qualifying flights or spending with eligible partners. Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

"Our Customers want to stay connected in the air just as they do on the ground, and Starlink is helping us deliver that experience," said Lisa Hingson, Vice President Customer Experience & Innovation. "Livestreaming a gaming tournament shows what this technology can do, made possible by Starlink's constellation of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites. Whether Customers want to stream, work, or simply stay connected along the way, we're investing in an inflight experience that gives them more freedom to spend their time onboard the way they want."

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