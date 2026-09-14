Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hormel Foods, Hot Honey, Spam

SPAM Has Added a New Hot Honey Flavor To The Lineup

SPAM has a brand-new flavor on the market as part of their expanded lineup, as you can now get your hands on the Hot Honey option.

Article Summary Hormel Foods has launched SPAM Hot Honey, adding a sweet-and-spicy flavor to the brand’s expanding lineup.

Win Son Bakery is featuring SPAM Hot Honey in a limited-time breakfast sandwich and fan tuan at NYC locations.

Fans nationwide can also make the SPAM Hot Honey breakfast sandwich at home with the recipe on SPAM’s website.

A limited SPAM x Win Son Bakery merch drop includes a T-shirt, hat, and tote bag available online and in-store.

Hormel Foods has launched a new flavor of SPAM this week, along with a new promotion, as you can get your hands on the new Hot Honey flavor. Jumping on one of the latest flavor trains still sweeping the nation, the company has introduced a new option with a sweet-and-hot flavor, perfect for breakfast. As part of the promotion, the company has teamed with Win Son Bakery to offer a special item featuring the Hot Honey option for a limited time. We have more info on that from the company below, as this flavor hits grocery shelves this week.

Spice Up Your Mails With The New SPAM Hot Honey Flavor

Beginning today through Sept. 20, Win Son Bakery is serving up an exclusive SPAM Hot Honey breakfast sandwich, made with a slice of SPAM Hot Honey, egg, and cheese on their signature scallion pancake. Fans can also order a limited-edition SPAM Hot Honey Fan Tuan, a Taiwanese sticky rice roll, throughout the week at Win Son Bakery's Brooklyn and Manhattan locations. Can't make it to Win Son Bakery? The breakfast sandwich recipe is also available on SPAM's website. Beyond the menu, fans can purchase items from a limited-time capsule of co-branded, streetwear-inspired merchandise, including a T-shirt, hat, and tote bag, available now nationwide via Win Son Bakery's website. Fans can also shop the collection in-store at both Win Son Bakery locations.

"SPAM Hot Honey taps into one of today's fastest-growing flavor trends, giving longtime fans and new audiences alike another reason to reach for the iconic blue can," said Stephanie Swift, brand manager of the SPAM brand. "The SPAM brand has an enduring, decades-long connection with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and cuisine, and partnering with Win Son Bakery to introduce this flavor felt like a natural, authentic way to get out of the can and into the kitchen."

"This SPAM collaboration felt like a genuine extension of the food we grew up with and the food we serve every day," said Trigg Brown, co-owner and chef of Win Son Bakery. "Building a breakfast sandwich and a fan tuan around SPAM Hot Honey gave us a fun new way to put our own spin on that connection, and to share it with fans who already love both brands."

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