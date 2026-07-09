Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Takis
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teams Up With Takis For NYC Scavenger Hunt
EXCLUSIVE: Live in New York City? Tomorrow and Saturday, keep an eye out for Takis X Spider-Man: Brand New Day flavors all over the city!
Article Summary
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day teams with Takis for a free NYC scavenger hunt across Manhattan on July 10 and 11.
- Limited-edition Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day packs will be webbed at iconic New York City landmarks.
- Takis will drop social media clues and teasers so fans can track down the Spider-Man collector bags in real time.
- The Spider-Man promotion ties into the July 31 release and Takis flavors like Fuego, Blue Heat, Intense Nacho, and Nitro.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into theaters, riding a huge wave of momentum on July 31, but if you are in the New York City area tomorrow or Saturday, you may have something unique to keep an eye out for. Sony is teaming up with Takis for a scavenger hunt, with limited edition Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day flavor packs "webbed up" all over the city for fans to find and take for free. That's right, free! That is a pretty neat thing to do for fans. Collector bags will be at landmarks all over the city on July 10 and 11. Takis will provide clues on where to find the packs on their social media accounts.