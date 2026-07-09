Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Takis

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teams Up With Takis For NYC Scavenger Hunt

EXCLUSIVE: Live in New York City? Tomorrow and Saturday, keep an eye out for Takis X Spider-Man: Brand New Day flavors all over the city!

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day teams with Takis for a free NYC scavenger hunt across Manhattan on July 10 and 11.

Limited-edition Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day packs will be webbed at iconic New York City landmarks.

Takis will drop social media clues and teasers so fans can track down the Spider-Man collector bags in real time.

The Spider-Man promotion ties into the July 31 release and Takis flavors like Fuego, Blue Heat, Intense Nacho, and Nitro.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into theaters, riding a huge wave of momentum on July 31, but if you are in the New York City area tomorrow or Saturday, you may have something unique to keep an eye out for. Sony is teaming up with Takis for a scavenger hunt, with limited edition Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day flavor packs "webbed up" all over the city for fans to find and take for free. That's right, free! That is a pretty neat thing to do for fans. Collector bags will be at landmarks all over the city on July 10 and 11. Takis will provide clues on where to find the packs on their social media accounts.

Takis & Spider-Man Will Have Us Running All Over The City

On July 10 and 11, Takis and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will turn Manhattan into a real-world scavenger hunt for fans. Limited-edition Takis x Spider-Man: Brand New Day packs will be "webbed" across New York City for fans to discover and claim for free. From one iconic NYC location to the next, Takis will hide collectible bags throughout Spider-Man's hometown and challenge fans to track them down, with select influencer partners helping amplify the experience for fans online. To help fans uncover the hidden packs, @TakisUSA will drop clues and teasers across social media throughout the activation, revealing where the next webbed bags will appear. We can also share exclusive hints and location teases for your coverage to help build anticipation ahead of the event. The activation is part of Takis' global collaboration with Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 31, 2026. Earlier this summer, Takis launched limited-edition Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired packaging across select flavors, including Fuego, Blue Heat, Intense Nacho, and Nitro.

What a neat promotion. Be sure to let us know if you find any of the packs, New York readers!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!