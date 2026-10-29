Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: hazelight studios, It Takes Two, Split Fiction

Split Fiction & It Takes Two Soundtracks Will Release Together

It Takes Two and Split Fiction are both getting their soundtracks released from iam8bit, on vinyl and CD, and you can get them as a bundle.

Hazelight Studios has partnered with iam8bit to release two of their game soundtracks onto vinyl at the same time, so you can snag It Takes Two and Split Fiction, either separately or together. Known best for making fun and challenging co-op titles where both players have to work independently and as a team at the same time, both games have a special place in people's hearts for being something to do with your best friend or partner. Now you can get them either as individual releases if you like one particular game, or as a bundle with both together, with CD options available as well. We have more details on both below as they are up for pre-order now, set to launch sometime in Q1 2027.

It Takes Two Goes Vinyl

Working together is no small feat, and no game better captures that than It Takes Two. For the first time ever, fans can bring home the physical soundtrack, available in three distinct releases featuring artwork by Naomi VanDoren across all editions:

It Takes Two 2xLP (iam8bit Cody & May Edition) – $42.99: An iam8bit-exclusive variant, the special Cody & May Edition features an original and purple splatter treatment and whimsical album art from Naomi VanDoren.

An iam8bit-exclusive variant, the special Cody & May Edition features an original and purple splatter treatment and whimsical album art from Naomi VanDoren. It Takes Two (Original Game Soundtrack) 2xLP (Better Together Edition) – $42.99: A retail-exclusive two-disc vinyl set with custom artwork and album art from Naomi VanDoren, the Better Together Edition features a 3-color split vinyl boasting a purple, pink and yellow design. It's perfect for sharing with someone special and is only available at select retail partners.

A retail-exclusive two-disc vinyl set with custom artwork and album art from Naomi VanDoren, the Better Together Edition features a 3-color split vinyl boasting a purple, pink and yellow design. It's perfect for sharing with someone special and is only available at select retail partners. It Takes Two (Original Game Soundtrack) CD – $24.99: Featuring the same stellar tunes, the It Takes Two CD comes on two compact discs and is encased in Naomi VanDoren's beautiful album art.

Split Fiction Brings a Duality to Music

Hazelight Studios' most recent co-op adventure, Split Fiction, captured hearts across the world with its unique storytelling, impactful narrative and fantastical score. Now coming to life in physical form, the soundtrack features 20 iconic tracks accompanied by stunning album art from Naomi VanDoren across all three physical editions:

Split Fiction (Original Game Soundtrack) 2xLP (iam8bit Mio & Zoe Edition) – $42.99: Another iam8bit-exclusive variant, the Mio & Zoe Edition is pressed on an all-new teal and purple splatter colorway vinyl. This version also packs magnificent, vibrant album art from the talented Naomi VanDoren.

Another iam8bit-exclusive variant, the Mio & Zoe Edition is pressed on an all-new teal and purple splatter colorway vinyl. This version also packs magnificent, vibrant album art from the talented Naomi VanDoren. Split Fiction (Original Game Soundtrack) 2xLP (Two Worlds Edition) – $42.99: Available at retail only, this 2xLP features a custom Two-Worlds colorway teal and purple vinyl designed to look like a wormhole, paired with Naomi VanDoren's album art. Available at select retail partners.

Available at retail only, this 2xLP features a custom Two-Worlds colorway teal and purple vinyl designed to look like a wormhole, paired with Naomi VanDoren's album art. Available at select retail partners. Split Fiction (Original Game Soundtrack) CD – $24.99: Features the game's memorable score on two compact discs, boasting the same amazing album art from Naomi VanDoren.

Better Together Co-Op Bundles

Vinyl Two-Pack – $79.99

Choose between: Two of either It Takes Two or Split Fiction vinyl; or One of each vinyl



CD Two-Pack – $39.99

Choose between: Two of either It Takes Two or Split Fiction CD; or One of each CD



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