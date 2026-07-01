Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sprite, The Coca-Cola Company

Sprite Launches The Living Tracklist With New Customized Designs

Sprite has launched The Living Tracklist with 50 songs that influenced hip-hop and pop culture, complete with customized cans.

Article Summary Sprite launches The Living Tracklist, a 50-song hip-hop and rap list curated with Genius across six decades.

Sprite teamed with Angie Martinez, Rob Markman, and more cultural voices to break down each track’s impact.

Sprite brings the playlist to shelves with 26 limited-edition cans and bottles inspired by iconic lyrics and eras.

Sprite fans can scan QR codes to explore Genius annotations, panel commentary, the full playlist, and sweepstakes.

The Coca-Cola Company has launched a new campaign with Sprite with a musical twist, as they have created The Living Tracklist. This is a cultivated list of the 50 tracks across six decades of music that helped define hip hop and rap. Working with Genius, the two brought together a seven-member panel of respected journalists, tastemakers, and cultural voices to talk about all 50 and their influence, which you can check out above. The panel includes Angie Martinez, Speedy Morman, Scottie Beam, Nyla Symone, Rob Markman, Josh Peas, and Frazier Tharpe, which is a hell of a lineup and a must-watch.

We're fans of this list because the bulk of it comes from the '90s, which just feels like a golden era with Queen Latifa, Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and more. Plus teh company is rolling out the custom cans and bottles you see here that will be available for a limited time. We have more info below, as you can listen to the full playlist on Spotify.

Sprite Brings 50 Hip Hop and Rap Songs To The Living

With a legacy spanning more than 40 years in hip-hop culture, Sprite has long championed the genre as it grew from its early beginnings into one of America's most influential cultural exports. From the groundbreaking "Obey Your Thirst" campaign of the 1990s to the 2015 "Obey Your Verse" era, the brand has always been of the culture, not just for it. The Living Tracklist builds on that legacy by creating new ways for fans to discover and celebrate hip-hop's enduring impact.

Unlike a traditional, static "greatest songs list," Sprite's Living Tracklist approaches hip-hop as a dialogue. Because of their connectivity to artists, rich storytelling data, and prominent reputation as the world's canonical source of music knowledge and lyrics, Sprite partnered with Genius to bring together a seven-member Cultural Authority Panel. Made up of respected industry voices, journalists, and tastemakers, including Angie Martinez, Speedy Morman, Scottie Beam, Nyla Symone, Genius' own Rob Markman, Josh Peas, and Frazier Tharpe, the panel helps provide context, perspective, and a credible starting point for fans to engage with the music, all captured in a full-length social episode airing at launch.

At the center of this program, this curated baseline of music physically comes to life on shelves through 26 limited-edition packaging designs, turning everyday cans and bottles into collectible cultural artifacts. Spanning six decades of music, each era-inspired design features custom artwork from six unique illustrators who, with their own artistic styles, drew inspiration from album artwork and cultural influences that defined each era to bring legendary lyrics to life. These collectible designs are available across both regular Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar cans and bottles. Packaging will hit retail shelves nationwide starting in July and will remain available through September 2026.

Tracks represented on cans include: Rapper's Delight (1970s), The Payback (1970s), Me, Myself and I (1980s), C.R.E.A.M. (1990s), U.N.I.T.Y. (1990s), Big Poppa (1990s), Shook Ones, Pt. II (1990s), Crush on You (1990s), Superthug (1990s), Still Not a Player (1990s), Insane in the Brain (1990s), California Love (1990s), My Name Is (1990s), Bling Bling (1990s), Southern Hospitality (2000s), Grindin' (2000s), Back Then (2000s), Country Grammar (2000s), Crank That (2000s), Drop It Like It's Hot (2000s), Super Bass (2010s), Bodak Yellow (2010s), March Madness (2010s), Norf Norf (2010s), Magnolia (2010s), and TGIF (2020s).

Beyond the physical shelf, the campaign expands into an immersive digital ecosystem. By scanning an on-pack QR code, fans are directed to a custom Genius-hosted microsite, where they can go deeper into the tracklist of 50 era-defining songs and enter surprise sweepstakes. Through Genius' signature lyric annotations, storytelling, and exclusive Cultural Authority Panel commentary video, visitors can decode the bars, references, and cultural moments that made each song a part of hip-hop history.

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