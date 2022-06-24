Spy x Family UT Collection Coming from Uniqlo in July

Uniqlo has announced that it will launch the SPY x FAMILY UT collection on Thursday, July 7th, in the United States. The collection celebrates the hugely popular manga series, now an anime series, by writer and illustrator Tatsuya Endo, that has garnered a string of awards since it debuted in March 2019 in Shonen Jump magazine. As of May 2022, nine volumes of this series have sold more than 18 million copies.

Spy x Family is an insanely cute comedy about a master spy and his fake family. Loid Forger, Codename: Twilight doesn't know his fake wife Yor is secretly an assassin, nor does she know he's a spy. Their fake daughter Anya is a telepath who's the only one who knows all their real identities and is happily along for the ride. The long-awaited Japanese television anime show adapted from the manga series began airing in April this year and can be streamed in more than 200 countries and territories on Crunchyroll, the world's leader in providing fans with the ultimate anime experience. This is the first apparel collaboration for Spy x Family and highlights the dark and light sides of key characters. The four Adult-sized T-shirt designs will retail for $19.90 each.

The UTs feature the distinctive logo and graphics of the Spy x Family series, including the main character and spy Loid Forger (code-named Twilight) and two other members of a family he fabricated to carry out his mission. One is Anya Forger, a telepathic girl he adopted. The other is wife, Yor Forger (nicknamed Thorn Princess), a professional assassin.

The Stella Star, which Eden College in the series awards for distinctive achievements, inspired the UT design featuring Anya, who is a popular Spy x Family character. A graphic depicting her inside the UT pocket is sure to delight fans of the series.

The Spy x Family UT Collection will be available in Uniqlo stores in the United States and uniqlo.com from July 7th, 2022