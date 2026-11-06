Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: S. Pellegrino, stanley tucci

Stanley Tucci Teams With S. Pellegrino For Special Holiday Bottle

Stanley Tucci has decided to team with sparkling water brand S. Pellegrino to help sell some special holiday bottles for Christmas

Article Summary Stanley Tucci joins S. Pellegrino for a holiday campaign built around limited-edition bottles made to spark conversation.

The special S. Pellegrino labels swap branding for icebreaker questions aimed at keeping Christmas table talk flowing.

Stanley Tucci and S. Pellegrino pitch the bottles as an easy way to turn holiday meals into deeper, more memorable moments.

The limited holiday bottles come in 750ml glass and 1L plastic sizes at retailers nationwide, priced from $2.99.

Stanley Tucci has become the face of a new S. Pellegrino campaign as they're promoting a new set of special holiday bottles to sell over Christmas. In what has to be one of the oddest pairings for the holiday season, the company has partnered with the actor to sell a special-edition bottle designed to be a conversation starter in case there happens to be a lull at any of the parties or get-togethers you might have, with the sparkling water on hand. The price hasn't changed, the flavor hasn't been altered, only the label has been changed to include questions to ask people in the middle of conversations in case you get stuck or find yourself in silence. You can learn more about the campaign below as these will be hitting shelves this month.

Stanley Tucci Is Here To Help Sell Special Holiday Versions of S. Pellegrino

For nearly 130 years, S.Pellegrino has been sparking connection, conversation, and memorable experiences around tables across the world. This holiday season, S.Pellegrino isn't just refreshing the table; they're refreshing what it means to gather. With longtime partner Stanley Tucci, S.Pellegrino is transforming holiday tables from a place to eat into a place to truly connect by introducing limited-edition S. Pellegrino bottles whose iconic labels are replaced with thought-provoking questions designed to break the ice, inspire unexpected exchanges, and keep the conversation flowing long after the meal begins.

From "A holiday feeling that never gets old?" to "What moment brought you joy this year?", each limited-edition S.Pellegrino bottle features curated questions designed to move past small talk and into conversations that build deeper connections around the dinner table. Designed to bring out the best in conversation, the limited-edition S.Pellegrino bottles are available in 750ml glass bottles and 1L plastic bottles at retailers nationwide for $2.99, giving people an easy, unexpected way to turn a shared meal into a more memorable gathering—one question at a time.

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