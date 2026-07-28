Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Clarkson Potter, Penguin Random House, star trek, ten speed press

Star Trek Announces New Books Through Multiple Publishers

Four new specialty books and items are on the way for Star Trek through a few publishers to help celebrate the franchise's 60th Anniversary.

Article Summary Star Trek 60th Anniversary line adds four new releases from Ten Speed Press and Clarkson Potter in 2026.

The Official Star Trek Coloring Book features 40 illustrations spanning every Star Trek film and TV series.

Star Trek fans also get The Ultimate Trivia Deck and Warped Phrases, two new games by Robb Pearlman.

Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History explores the original series with rare images and new stories.

Penguin Random House has revealed four new books and other releases coming out for Star Trek as part of the franchise's 60th Anniversary. Both Ten Speed Press and Clarkson Potter Books will have two releases each, which include the ultimate trivia game, a coloring book, a new specialty card game, and a visual history book. We have the finer details of all four below as they will be released between August and November 2026.

Celebrate sixty years of Star Trek with this official coloring book featuring 40 illustrations inspired by every Star Trek film and television series. Filled with fan-favorite characters, memorable scenes, and stunning artwork printed on thick, bleed-resistant, perforated paper, it's a creative way for fans of all ages to explore strange new worlds. (On Sale: 8/11/2026 | Ten Speed Press)

This officially licensed trivia deck includes 200 cards with 400 questions spanning every film and television series. With questions across Technology, Characters, Events & Anomalies, and Planets, Places & Cultures—and multiple ways to play—it's designed for everyone from casual fans to seasoned fleet admirals. By Robb Pearlman (On Sale: 8/18/2026 | Clarkson Potter)

Bring laughter to the final frontier with this hilarious party game inspired by the Star Trek universe. Players complete outrageous prompts with the funniest answer cards as they compete through endless combinations drawn from 350 cards featuring 100 prompts and 500 answers. Portable and endlessly replayable, it's perfect for game nights and conventions alike. By Robb Pearlman (On Sale: 10/6/2026 | Clarkson Potter)

Timed to coincide with Star Trek's 60th anniversary, this richly illustrated official visual history by Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond features a foreword by William Shatner and chronicles the enduring legacy of the original series. Featuring hundreds of classic and rarely seen images, original interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories about Gene Roddenberry and his collaborators, this comprehensive volume celebrates the original Star Trek series across television, film, books, comics, games, merchandise, and beyond. By Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond (On Sale: 11/10/2026 | Ten Speed Press)

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