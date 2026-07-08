Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: star wars, The Franklin Institute

Star Wars Announces 50th Anniversary Exhibition in 2027

The Franklin Institute of Philadelphia has announced Star Wars: The Experience, a new interactive exhibit coming in early 2027.

Article Summary The Franklin Institute and Lucasfilm will debut Star Wars: The Experience in Philadelphia on February 13, 2027.

The 50th anniversary Star Wars exhibition will span 18,000 square feet with immersive galleries and RFID interactivity.

Fans can expect over 70 artifacts, including Darth Vader’s costume, Darth Maul’s lightsaber, Grogu, R2-D2, and Andor props.

A Star Wars: The Experience panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24 will offer fans an early preview of the exhibit.

The Franklin Institute of Philadelphia, working with Lucasfilm, has announced that a new exhibition will be coming in 2027 in time for the 50th Anniversary of Star Wars. Simply called Star Wars: The Experience, this will be an immersive interactive exhibit that spans the entire history of the franchise from its early creation to modern properties. You'll be able to see environments, iconic props, and original costumes from across 50 years of sci-fi majesty, all presented as one gigantic experience. The exhibit won't open until February 13, 2027, but you'll be able to get a sneak peek during San Diego Comic-Con this year, as they will have a panel in Room 7AB on July 24 from 4-5 pm.

Star Wars: The Experience Will Arrive in 2027

The all-new exhibition spans 18,000 square feet of visually rich, interconnected galleries, featuring large immersive moments, screen-used artifacts, and an RFID-powered experience for an interactive, personalized, and cinematic journey into the creative force behind Star Wars. It presents an extraordinary collection of more than 70 artifacts, many of them screen-used and on view for the first time from Lucasfilm, including legendary screen-used pieces such as Darth Maul's lightsaber and Darth Vader's costume. A selection of creatures, droids, and other alien species, including Grogu, R2-D2, and C-3PO, will be visible up close, along with a speeder bike, and original props from Andor.

From sound design and costume creation to fan art and gaming, the exhibition celebrates the intersection of art, innovation, and fandom, showcasing how Star Wars has always been, and will always be built by dreamers. It charts the evolution from analog ingenuity to digital reinvention and highlights the voices of early makers and the current global fandom, uncovering the creativity, craftsmanship, and community that make it a timeless treasure.

"Star Wars created a cultural landscape that spans decades and delivers massive, undeniable global appeal," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. "Its influence extends far beyond cinema—shaping entertainment, culture, technology, and business, while redefining how stories are created, experienced, and shared across generations. The Franklin Institute is excited to put Philadelphia once again at the center of a major cultural moment with another blockbuster world premiere exhibition in 2027."

"Star Wars: The Experience represents more than four years of collaboration, creativity, and shared vision with Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, and MDSX," said Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute. "Bringing an experience of this scale to life takes an extraordinary amount of dedication and expertise, and together this team has created something we believe will captivate audiences and celebrate the extraordinary and lasting impact of Star Wars."

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