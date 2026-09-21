Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Man Tsnag, star wars, Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga), timothy zahn

Star Wars Brings Grand Admiral Thrawn Back In New Manga

Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga) is coming out next week, as Part One showcases a manga adaptation of the Timothy Zahn novel.

Article Summary Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga) adapts Timothy Zahn’s bestselling novel, bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn back in manga form.

Part One follows Thrawn’s early rise from the Chiss Ascendancy to the edge of Imperial discovery before A New Hope.

Man Tsang adapts the 2017 Star Wars story, spotlighting Thrawn’s tactical genius, politics, and dangerous missions.

Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga) Part One arrives September 29 from Random House Worlds with a $14 cover price.

Random House Worlds is bringing back a specific slice of Star Wars lore for a new series of manga novels, as they announced Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga). This is an official manga adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel Thrawn, written by Timothy Zahn, the guy who, at one point, was credited for bringing Star Wars back to life in the 90s. Adapted by Man Tsnag, this takes the 2017 story of Grand Admiral Thrawn and everything he had been doing prior to A New Hope. This is pretty dope, given that a lot of Zahn's work is no longer considered official canon, which is a shame given how beloved the Heir to the Empire trilogy is. We have more info about the book below, as Part One will be released on September 29 across multiple shops and outlets for $14.

Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga)

Grand Admiral Thrawn's legend begins far from the Empire, deep within the enigmatic Chiss Ascendancy. Exiled from his people and driven by a relentless strategic brilliance, Thrawn navigates a treacherous world of shifting loyalties, hidden threats, and political maneuverings. Across dangerous missions and high-stakes confrontations, he proves himself a master tactician—one whose cold precision and insight draw the attention of powers beyond his own galaxy.

This is the story of Thrawn's earliest rise, reimagined in striking manga form. From the shadows of the Unknown Regions to the brink of Imperial discovery, Star Wars: Thrawn: The Manga Vol. 1 charts the formative steps of a mind destined to reshape the galaxy.

About the Author

Man Tsang is a Hong Kong–based artist and manga creator adapting Timothy Zahn's iconic villain into Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga), Vol 1. He has contributed artwork across multiple comic and illustration projects, including Rokudenashi Blues 4.5 and the popular webcomic Kill la Kill the Critic.

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