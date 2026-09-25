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Star Wars: The Experience Announced For The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute unveiled a new exhibition coming in February 2027, as Star Wars: The Experience showcases 50 years of the franchise

Article Summary Star Wars: The Experience arrives at The Franklin Institute in February 2027 with an 18,000-square-foot immersive exhibit.

The Star Wars exhibition spans 50 years of the franchise with interactive galleries, RFID storytelling, and rare artifacts.

Fans can see screen-used props, Darth Vader’s costume, Darth Maul’s lightsaber, Grogu, R2-D2, C-3PO, and Andor items.

After its Philadelphia debut, Star Wars: The Experience will launch a five-year North American tour, with tickets on sale in November.

The Franklin Institute announced a new exhibit arriving in February 2027, as they unveiled Star Wars: The Experience. This is an 18,000-square-foot experience that will highlight five decades of a galaxy far, far away with interactive galleries, an RFID-powered personalized journey, and more than 70 artifacts, many of which have been screen-used. What's more, this will be a traveling showcase as it will debut at the Philadelphia-based institute and then embark on a five-year North American tour. We have more details and some rendered images below of what you can expect, as tickets will go on sale this November.

Behold Five Decades Of Sci-Fi With Star Wars: The Experience

The all-new exhibition traces the legacy of Star Wars from its handcrafted beginnings to today's groundbreaking digital frontiers, exploring everything from sound design and creature creation to fan art and collectibles. It charts the evolution from analog ingenuity to digital reinvention and highlights the voices of early makers and the current global fandom, uncovering the creativity, craftsmanship, and community that make Star Wars a timeless treasure. Step Inside the Star Wars Galaxy: Spanning 18,000 square feet of visually rich, interconnected galleries with immersive interactive elements, the exhibition reveals how the galaxy was imagined, built, expanded, and shared with the world through iconic moments, characters, and settings from across the saga.

See a Rare Collection of Iconic Artifacts: Explore extraordinary artifacts, many of them screen-used and on public display for the first time from Lucasfilm, including legendary pieces such as Darth Maul's lightsaber and Darth Vader's costume. Get up close to a selection of fan-favorite creatures, droids, and other alien species, including Grogu, R2-D2, and C-3PO, along with a speeder bike and original props from Andor.

Queen Amidala's Throne Room: Guests walk through a room of suspended fabric and projection, surrounded by voices and imagery of Star Wars costume designers. Along the way, they encounter key costumes and costume art that culminate at Queen Amidala's iconic red Throne Room Gown.

Guests walk through a room of suspended fabric and projection, surrounded by voices and imagery of Star Wars costume designers. Along the way, they encounter key costumes and costume art that culminate at Queen Amidala's iconic red Throne Room Gown. Wireframe Worlds: Anchored by a wireframe TIE fighter, this gallery immerses guests in the blueprint stage of Star Wars set design. Edge-lit acrylic panels and displayed artifacts showcase early vehicle sketches and design notes that evolved into cinematic icons, while surrounding graphics display diagrams of the many ships that have brought the saga to life.

Anchored by a wireframe TIE fighter, this gallery immerses guests in the blueprint stage of Star Wars set design. Edge-lit acrylic panels and displayed artifacts showcase early vehicle sketches and design notes that evolved into cinematic icons, while surrounding graphics display diagrams of the many ships that have brought the saga to life. Carbon Freeze Capture: In this dramatic, photo-ready moment, guests encounter full-scale Han Solo in a carbonite prop surrounded by two interactive stations. Here, guests can experience their own "carbon freeze" sequence – an unforgettable fusion of storytelling and technology that allows fans to "step" directly into one of cinema's most iconic scenes.

In this dramatic, photo-ready moment, guests encounter full-scale Han Solo in a carbonite prop surrounded by two interactive stations. Here, guests can experience their own "carbon freeze" sequence – an unforgettable fusion of storytelling and technology that allows fans to "step" directly into one of cinema's most iconic scenes. The Force Connects Us: Using the latest RFID technology, each guest journey becomes uniquely personal, shaped by their choices and driven by their alliance with the Force. As guests move throughout the exhibition, hidden moments, evolving interactions, and story elements will unfold, culminating in a personalized finale moment.

Using the latest RFID technology, each guest journey becomes uniquely personal, shaped by their choices and driven by their alliance with the Force. As guests move throughout the exhibition, hidden moments, evolving interactions, and story elements will unfold, culminating in a personalized finale moment. 50 Years of Star Wars: As part of the finale of the exhibition is an unprecedented look at 50 years of Star Wars action figure history and creation, featuring more than 90 iconic Star Wars collectible figures, including vintage figures, over 20 rare prototypes, development models, tooling samples, and original design materials, some of which have never been displayed publicly before. This unique showcase reveals how Kenner's and Hasbro's artistry has evolved alongside the saga itself, from the iconic figures of the Original Trilogy to today's premium collectibles.

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