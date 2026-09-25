Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: starbucks

Starbucks Launches Refreshers Residency NYC Sampling Tour

Starbucks is giving out free drinks across New York City as they have launched the new Refreshers Residency NYC Sampling Tour

Article Summary Starbucks is launching the Refreshers Residency NYC Sampling Tour with free drink samples across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Fans can try Starbucks Refreshers in Lime Watermelon, Strawberry Açaí, and Mango Dragonfruit while supplies last.

The Starbucks sampling tour runs almost daily through November 1, with regular late-night stops near Madison Square Garden.

Early Starbucks NYC tour stops include Astoria Park, Union Square, Washington Square Park, Queens Plaza, and Barclays Center.

Starbucks has decided to launch a new residency across New York City in which they want to give away free samples of their latest drink. The Refreshers Residency NYC Sampling Tour will take place across multiple parts of the city, running almost daily until November 1, offering people a chance to try Refreshers samples while supplies last. The three flavors they've made available are Lime Watermelon, Strawberry Açaí, and Mango Dragonfruit. We totally understand if you have zero desire to support the company, but if you happen to be one of those people who are obsessed with Starbucks, then this is your chance to snag a freebie. We have mroe details about where to find them below.

Starbucks Residency NYC Sampling Tour

The trucks will pop up six days a week throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, giving New Yorkers plenty of chances to snag a free bottle and bring the Refreshers fun home. Once there, make it yours: just mix the Refreshers Concentrate with your beverage of choice for an easy, customizable sip to match the mood. Ready to track down a truck? Here's where to find the Refreshers Residency during its first few weeks in NYC. If you're interested in the full schedule, just let me know. Happy to share!

9/25 – 10/31, 6pm-12am – MSG (33rd St & 7th Ave and 29th St & 8th Ave) Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays only

9/26, 12-6pm – Astoria Park (19th St & 23rd Ave)

9/27, 1-7pm – Union Square (E 17th St & Broadway)

9/29, 1-7pm – Washington Sq Park (Washington Sq S & LaGuardia Pl)

9/30, 12-6pm – Queens Plaza (Queens Plaza S & 28th St)

10/1, 1-7pm – Columbus Circle (W 58th St & 8th Ave)

10/2, 12-6pm – Barclays Center (4th Ave and Flatbush Ave)

10/3, 12-6pm – Williamsburg (N 6th St & Bedford Ave)

10/5, 12-6pm – St. John's University (Utopia Parkway & Union Turnpike)

10/6, 1-7pm – Hunter College (E 68th St & Lexington Ave)

10/7, 12-6pm – East Village (E 13th St & 1st Ave)

10/8, 12-6pm – Herald Square (W 33rd St & Broadway)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!