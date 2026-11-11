Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: ConcernedApe, Crochet, Megan Lapp, Penguin Random House, stardew valley

Stardew Valley Receives Its Own Official Crochet Book

Stardew Valley fans can bring the game to life with its brand-new official crochet book.

Article Summary Penguin Random House will release The Official Stardew Valley Crochet Book, created with ConcernedApe and Megan Lapp.

The Stardew Valley crochet book features 25 patterns with variations for more than 45 amigurumi projects.

Fans can crochet Stardew Valley favorites like Junimos, Slimes, chickens, Geodes, the Galaxy Sword, and more.

The official Stardew Valley crochet book is priced at $32, available for pre-order, and releases January 26, 2026.

Penguin Random House has a special item for Stardew Valley fans coming out next year, as the video game will get its own official Crochet Book. The book was created in collaboration with independent game creator ConcernedApe and crochet expert Megan Lapp, as they have forged 25 whimsical patterns with variations for more than 45 projects, bringing the game's beloved characters, creatures, and items to life through crocheted collectibles that are both complex and adorable. We have the finer details below, as the book is up for pre-order for $32, set to be released on January 26, 2026.

The Official Stardew Valley Crochet Book

Bring the cozy charm of Stardew Valley to life with 25 whimsical crochet patterns that can be used to make over 45 unique amigurumi projects in this official book! Adorn your farmhouse shelf with Junimos, Slimes, Parsnips, Geodes, the legendary Galaxy Sword, and, yes, even a pair of Lucky Purple Shorts! The Official Stardew Valley Crochet Book captures the essence of the beloved game, allowing you to spend more time in your happy place, crafting cozy pieces worthy of any home in Pelican Town. With 25 patterns and variations to make more than 45 incredible projects, this book is more jam-packed than a backpack during Salmonberry season!

From the simple satisfaction of crocheting Slimes and Eggs to the more challenging proposal-worthy Mermaid Pendant, there are projects for every experience level.

Why crochet just one White Chicken when you can choose from a variety of beak, comb, and tail feather options to add your favorite Blue, Brown, Golden, and Void chicken varieties to the coop, too?

Crochet a collection of adorable Junimos and then make them a cute Junimo Hut to shelter in. With color variations to make a hut for every season, your magical nature spirits can harvest your crops in comfort year-round.

Written in collaboration with independent game creator ConcernedApe and packed with original illustrations as well as tips and headnotes from all your favorite characters, The Official Stardew Valley Crochet Book helps you master a relaxing new hobby while crafting friendship-boosting gifts.

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