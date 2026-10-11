Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Starforge Systems

Starforge Systems Unveil Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Keyboard

Starforge Systems has revealed a new custom keyboard, as they created one specifically for the anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Article Summary Starforge Systems unveils a Frieren: Beyond Journey's End keyboard, a custom white 60% design built for anime fans.

The Ducky Tinker 75 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End keyboard includes Cherry MX2A Red Linear switches and sells for $169.99.

Starforge also offers a 132-piece Frieren: Beyond Journey's End keycap set with a clean white and blue theme for $89.99.

A $239.99 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End bundle adds the Tinker 75 keyboard, desk mat, and New Party wall art.

Starforge Systems revealed a new keyboard for fans of the anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, as they have designed a new keyboard for the series. As you can see here, it's a white 60% design with all the features you could want, along with a special pattern over the keys. If you're not familiar with the show, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a high fantasy adventure series that follows the quests of elven mage Frieren, who attempts to fulfill the wishes of her friends as she is confronted with humanity's mortality. We have more info on the design and other additions below, as the keyboard is available now, while the series is currently on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Comes To Starforged Systems

Starforge x Ducky Tinker 75 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Keyboard: $169.99

The world is wide and full of adventure. The best way to truly feel all the potential that comes with a journey of a lifetime is by feeling it at your fingertips! Starforge is honored to present the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Keyboard with the help of Ducky. This special edition Tinker 75 features Cherry MX2A Red Linear switches. Perfect for sneaking up on demons!

Starforge Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Keycap Set: 89.99

Building your own keyboard? We've got you covered! This white and blue-themed, 132-piece keycap set is a beautiful, minimalist set for fans of the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End franchise. This set features alternate keycap sizes for a variety of keyboard frames. Just remember that the escape key is a mimic!

Starforge Tinker 75 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Pre-Order Bundle: $239.99

Starring the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End x Tinker 75 keyboard, Frieren Desk Mat, and New Party Wall Art, this bundle is exactly what you'll need before embarking on your first quest. Perfect for all-white themed gaming setups or for those that simply know it's best to have a first-class mage with them at all times!

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