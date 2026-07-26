Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: GoldenSound, Status Audio

Status Audio & GoldenSound Partner On Pro X Earbuds Special Edition

Status Audio and GoldenSound came together for a new partnership in which they have created a new Special Edition of the Pro X Earbuds.

Article Summary Status Audio and GoldenSound team up on the Pro X Earbuds Special Edition, blending premium design with audiophile tuning.

Status Audio Pro X GoldenSound Edition features a triple-driver system with custom tuning for transparency and balanced sound.

The Special Edition adds a gold-and-black finish, smaller ergonomic fit, LDAC support, Hybrid ANC, and transparency mode.

Status Audio packs Pro X with Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast, LE Audio, multipoint, and AI-enhanced call clarity for daily use.

Status Audio and GoldenSound have come together for a new collaboration as they've partnered to make the Pro X Earbuds Special Edition. As you can see here, the Golden side of things is pretty prominent, but it's what's inside this design that counts, as they have released a high-performance collaboration with high-end audio reviewer and engineer Cameron Oatley, to give this design a better acoustic style, tied to the company's flagship hardware, and a bespoke look tuning profile to appeal to all kinds of audiophiles. We have more details on these earbuds below as they're selling for $400 a pair.

Go Gold With The Status Audio Special Edition Pro X Earbuds

The Status Pro X GoldenSound Edition retains the peerless Hybrid Triple Driver Acoustic System that defines the Pro X series—featuring a 12mm dynamic driver paired with dual Knowles Balanced Armature drivers. To cater to the most discerning listeners, Cameron has applied a custom tuning profile to match his signature acoustic styling, emphasizing transparency, soundstage accuracy, and tonal balance. This ensures the Pro X performs not just as a consumer earbud, but as a true wireless In-Ear Monitor (IEM) worthy of the GoldenSound seal of approval.

The GoldenSound Edition introduces an exclusive new colorway, featuring a sophisticated Gold-and-Black metal-plated chassis. This refined finish complements the Pro X's new ergonomic design, which is 21% smaller than previous models for a flush, sleek appearance against the ear and jawline. This collaboration includes all the "future-proofed" technology found in the standard Pro X, including:

High-Res Audio. Certified by the Japan Audio Society with support for LDAC and LC3 codecs.

Advanced Noise Control. Enhanced Hybrid ANC and an adjustable transparency mode.

Crystal Clear Communication: Voiceloom AI Speech Enhancement utilizes a three-microphone beamforming design to strip away background noise for professional-grade call quality.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 featuring Auracast, LE Audio, and Multipoint Connectivity.

Performance: Two balanced armatures and one dynamic driver deliver superior acoustic performance.

"Built upon extensive research and understanding of how the human ear affects real-world sound, and made possible by Status' hardware and processing, the Pro X GoldenSound Reference Edition is tuned to disappear and leave nothing between you and the music," said Csmeron Oatley, Host & Founder of GoldenSound.

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