Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: gaming mouse

SteelSeries Has Brought Back Their Sensei & Rival Gaming Mice

SteelSeries has brought back a pair of gaming mouse designs for longtime fans, as both the Sensei and Rival have returned with improvements

Article Summary SteelSeries revives the Sensei and Rival with modern Pro upgrades, bringing back two iconic gaming mouse designs.

Sensei Pro keeps its ambidextrous shape, while Rival Pro returns with a right-handed ergonomic fit for competitive play.

SteelSeries uses Ultra-Wideband wireless and true 8K polling to cut congestion, lower latency, and boost consistency.

The lineup adds hot-swappable batteries, 42K sensors, optical switches, and mini models, all priced at $180 each.

SteelSeries decided to bring back a pair of gaming mouse designs from the past, as they have presented improved versions of the Sensei and the Rival. The two look a lot alike, but they are different types of designs, as the Sensei features a symmetrical/ambidextrous design, while the Riva features an ergonomic, right-handed sloped shape. Both of them still bring high-performance wireless gaming utilizing the company's Ultra-Wideband (UWB), rather than relying on 2.4GHz, as these reach across the 6–9GHz range for better consistency and lower latency. We have more details about both below, as they're both available for $180 each.

SteelSeries Has Brought Back Their Sensei & Rival Gaming Mice

While 8K is all the rage, gamers can't necessarily take full advantage of 8K polling consistently because there is significant congestion on the 2.4 GHz highway, and 8K polling itself is power-hungry. Similar to the 5G mobile network wars, different brands claim to have the fastest network and best coverage, but with different metrics and implementations, making it hard to understand. The truth is, 8K polling is only as fast as the signal behind it, and the 2.4GHz band that nearly every wireless mouse relies on is congested with headsets, keyboards, phones, and every other device in the area, all fighting for the same spectrum. Ultimately, it all comes down to performance.

SteelSeries has developed design and engineering breakthroughs that combine three key technologies into its new line of premium mice to solve this issue and give gamers a game-changing advantage. Ultra-Wideband (UWB) wireless sidesteps all that 2.4GHz traffic by operating on a super-fast tier spectrum with roughly 20x the bandwidth. A True 8K (8000 Hz) polling rate provides up to 8,000Hz report rate for faster response times, more accurate tracking, reduced input delay, and smoother cursor movement. To fully unleash the power of 8K on UWB wireless, the Sensei Pro and Rival Pro Series mice are equipped with SteelSeries' Infinite Power System, featuring hot-swappable batteries for uninterrupted gameplay, which equates to "8K all day."

Reimagined for a new era of competitive play, the lineup features ultra-lightweight builds of just 53g for full-size models and 49g for mini models. They come stocked with best-in-class Optical Switches with a 100 million-click lifespan for a crisp, snappy feel and the most responsive, low-latency clicks at 0.35ms, and a new TrueMove 42K optical sensor that delivers elite tracking precision. Additionally, deep customization can be achieved through Advanced Aiming Tools & Software Tuning via the SteelSeries GG Software Suite, making the new Pro Series an ultra-high-performance powerhouse for serious competitors.

Building on the legacy of the legendary Sensei and Rival gaming mice, first introduced in 2011 and 2013, respectively, the new Pro Series combines iconic form factors with industry-leading innovations. The two franchises earned legendary status for their shape, comfort, and consistency among pros and competitive gamers, and the new Pro Series carries that legacy forward with a lineup engineered for players who demand speed, precision, durability, and flexibility. The Pro Series includes the Sensei Pro, Sensei Pro Mini, Rival Pro, and Rival Pro Mini in Black and White colorways — giving players more choice across fit, shape, and grip style with a focus on elite performance and power.

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