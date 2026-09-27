Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: Apex Pro Gen 3, Keyboard

SteelSeries Launches Apex Pro Gen 3 Cyber and Steel Keyboards

SteelSeries has launched a new pair of keyboards as part of the Apex Pro Gen 3 series, with the all-new Cyber and Steel editions.

Article Summary SteelSeries unveils Apex Pro Gen 3 Cyber and Steel keyboards, adding two new limited-edition looks to the lineup.

Both SteelSeries keyboards share the same premium Gen 3 design, blending fast performance with distinct desk-ready style.

SteelSeries packs OmniPoint 3.0 switches, a Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor, and Triple Threat Tech for competitive play.

GG QuickSet powers Rapid Trigger, Rapid Tap, Protection Mode, and per-key actuation, with both models priced at $240.

SteelSeries has released two new versions of the Apex Pro Gen 3 keyboard, as players can get their hands on the Cyber and Steel editions. As you can see from the images here, these two have the same technical design, but offer up two aesthetic looks to fit whatever you may want to have at your desk. We have the finer details below as they are available on their website and at select retailers around the world, going for $240.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Cyber and Steel

The brand added the new LTD Series to its award-winning line of Apex Pro Gen 3 Series Keyboards as part of SteelSeries' 25th Anniversary celebration. Armed with Triple Threat Tech: powered by Quickset (Patent Pending), the Apex Pro Gen 3 Series is the only line of premium keyboards that features Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, and Rapid Tap. Building on the legacy as the world's fastest gaming keyboards, the Apex Pro Gen 3 Series further evolves SteelSeries' unparalleled intelligence, speed, and durability. Equipped with cutting-edge New Switch Options of OmniPoint 3.0 that have different switch spring actuating weights (Speed & Control), and the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor, the Apex Pro Gen 3 LTD series provides gamers with an unrivaled competitive advantage.

Giving gamers an edge, the world's fastest keyboard just got even smarter… and stronger… and faster. The needs and speeds of gamers constantly evolve, and that's why we engineered the new Apex Pro Gen 3 series with the best-in-class OmniPoint 3.0 tech, including the first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 series keyboards are equipped with an updated suite of advanced software that now features GG QuickSet. The first of its kind software to simplify revolutionary features including Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, and per-key actuation to be optimized per game profile, players can set and forget by enabling pro-grade options and play games and not settings.

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