Posted in: Fortnite, Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: KontrolFreek

SteelSeries Revealed a New Massive Fortnite Collection

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek unveiled their brand-new Fortnite collections, as they have multiple items for console and PC

Article Summary SteelSeries and KontrolFreek launched a massive Fortnite collection packed with headsets, mice, keycaps, pads, and grips.

SteelSeries Fortnite gear includes Peely GameBuds, Sprite headset, Storm mouse, Battle Bus pads, and themed keycaps.

Several SteelSeries Fortnite items also include bonus in-game cosmetics like outfits, pickaxes, emotes, and gliders.

KontrolFreek adds Fortnite thumbsticks, thumb grips, and an Aim Boost Kit for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have unveiled two collections under one banner, as they have several new items for Fortnite players. Their respective collections span the gamut of items, including keypads, controllers, headsets, playmats, thumbstick covers, and more. We have the full rundown of everything they have added to their lineup below, as you can find all of these items on their respective websites.

SteelSeries Fortnite Collection

Arctis GameBuds | Fortnite Peely Edition – The critically acclaimed GameBuds get a Peely-infused makeover with a banana yellow finish and a unique charging case design with ribs on the outside and pink intestines inside, all inspired by the Peely Bone Outfit. Equipped with a silicone case cover that gamers can peel off — just like a banana. Designed to deliver elite gaming audio in a compact, portable form factor, the Fortnite Peely Edition GameBuds bring multi-platform versatility and all-day comfort to players across PlayStation, PC, console, mobile, and beyond. Includes a code for the in-game Oro Outfit.

– The critically acclaimed GameBuds get a Peely-infused makeover with a banana yellow finish and a unique charging case design with ribs on the outside and pink intestines inside, all inspired by the Peely Bone Outfit. Equipped with a silicone case cover that gamers can peel off — just like a banana. Designed to deliver elite gaming audio in a compact, portable form factor, the Fortnite Peely Edition GameBuds bring multi-platform versatility and all-day comfort to players across PlayStation, PC, console, mobile, and beyond. Includes a code for the in-game Oro Outfit. Arctis Nova 3 Wireless PC/Xbox | Fortnite Sprite Edition – With a vibrant design inspired by the Water Sprite, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Fortnite Edition is a playful way to turn a Sprite into IRL gear. (Note: Won't replenish shields in real life.) Designed for players jumping between platforms and playstyles, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, handhelds, and mobile, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless delivers immersive sound and quick-switch wireless freedom in a lightweight and durable design. Use the Arctis App (iOS/Android) to gain instant control over sound with hyper-precise presets specifically tailored for Fortnite and 200+ other hit games. Includes a code for the in-game Cold Hearted Pickaxe.

– With a vibrant design inspired by the Water Sprite, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Fortnite Edition is a playful way to turn a Sprite into IRL gear. (Note: Won't replenish shields in real life.) Designed for players jumping between platforms and playstyles, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, handhelds, and mobile, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless delivers immersive sound and quick-switch wireless freedom in a lightweight and durable design. Use the Arctis App (iOS/Android) to gain instant control over sound with hyper-precise presets specifically tailored for Fortnite and 200+ other hit games. Includes a code for the in-game Cold Hearted Pickaxe. Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Mouse| Fortnite Storm Edition – The Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Fortnite Edition unleashes powerful performance in a licensed Fortnite design, bringing a vivid multi-color finish, lightning-embossed scroll wheel, and honeycomb pattern inspired by the Storm to a gamer's desk. Combining a lightweight design with responsive wireless performance and battle-ready speed, the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is made for players who demand agility and control. Includes a code for the in-game Frozen Beak Pickaxe.

– The Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 Fortnite Edition unleashes powerful performance in a licensed Fortnite design, bringing a vivid multi-color finish, lightning-embossed scroll wheel, and honeycomb pattern inspired by the Storm to a gamer's desk. Combining a lightweight design with responsive wireless performance and battle-ready speed, the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 is made for players who demand agility and control. Includes a code for the in-game Frozen Beak Pickaxe. QcK XXL | Fortnite Battle Bus Edition – The iconic mousepad meets Fortnite's iconic Battle Bus. This special edition of the QcK gives fans a slick and stylish way to bring Fortnite fun to the desktop without sacrificing accuracy or durability. Engineered with SteelSeries' legendary micro-woven cloth surface for optimized tracking accuracy and consistent performance, the QcK XXL provides expansive desk coverage and unmistakable Fortnite style. Includes a code for the in-game Rim Shot Emote.

– The iconic mousepad meets Fortnite's iconic Battle Bus. This special edition of the QcK gives fans a slick and stylish way to bring Fortnite fun to the desktop without sacrificing accuracy or durability. Engineered with SteelSeries' legendary micro-woven cloth surface for optimized tracking accuracy and consistent performance, the QcK XXL provides expansive desk coverage and unmistakable Fortnite style. Includes a code for the in-game Rim Shot Emote. QcK L | Fortnite Fishstick & Guff Editions – The iconic SteelSeries QcK mousepad meets Fortnite's iconic characters, Fishstick and Guff. These special edition versions of the QcK mousepad bring the lovably goofy fish-man right to a player's setup. Combining surface performance, innovation, and style, each QcK L is designed with a smooth micro-woven cloth surface for pixel-perfect tracking and dependable durability. Includes a code for the in-game Fossil Glider.

– The iconic SteelSeries QcK mousepad meets Fortnite's iconic characters, Fishstick and Guff. These special edition versions of the QcK mousepad bring the lovably goofy fish-man right to a player's setup. Combining surface performance, innovation, and style, each QcK L is designed with a smooth micro-woven cloth surface for pixel-perfect tracking and dependable durability. Includes a code for the in-game Fossil Glider. PBT Keycaps | Fortnite Fishstick, Guff, Supply Llama Editions – Designed in collaboration with Epic Games, these PBT keycap sets bring the lovable Fortnite icons, Fishstick, Guff, and Supply Llama directly onto a player's keyboard. Designed for show and engineered to go with vivid artwork, these keycaps let players customize their keyboards with unmistakable Fortnite flair. Includes a code for the in-game Statuesque emote.

– Designed in collaboration with Epic Games, these PBT keycap sets bring the lovable Fortnite icons, Fishstick, Guff, and Supply Llama directly onto a player's keyboard. Designed for show and engineered to go with vivid artwork, these keycaps let players customize their keyboards with unmistakable Fortnite flair. Includes a code for the in-game Statuesque emote. Artisan Keycap | Fortnite Edition – Designed in collaboration with Epic Games, this intricately sculpted Victory Crown Artisan Keycap lets fans keep one of Fortnite's ultimate status symbols right on their desk. Hand-painted with a resin cover and rich with detail, because no great Victory comes without serious care and attention. Includes a code for the in-game Statuesque Emote.

KontrolFreek Fortnite Collection

Fortnite Aim Boost Kit | Durrr Burger Edition with Collector's Burger Box Case – Served up fresh in an authentic Durrr Burger box to beef up that aim. Performance Thumbsticks boost accuracy by increasing analog stick height, making small aim adjustments easier to control, while a side of Precision Rings increases thumbstick resistance to soften twitchy movements and prevent over-aiming. And with proprietary, non-slip GripTek material. Crafted for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One & Xbox Series X controllers.

– Served up fresh in an authentic Durrr Burger box to beef up that aim. Performance Thumbsticks boost accuracy by increasing analog stick height, making small aim adjustments easier to control, while a side of Precision Rings increases thumbstick resistance to soften twitchy movements and prevent over-aiming. And with proprietary, non-slip GripTek material. Crafted for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One & Xbox Series X controllers. Fortnite Performance Fishsticks | Fishstick Edition – Turn opponents into fish food. Featuring Fishstick's beautiful mug, these mixed-rise thumbsticks bring standout style and game-clutching performance. The high-rise right stick maximizes precision for pinpoint-accurate aim, whether you're flexing your builds or snapping onto targets. The mid-rise left stick adds control for tighter character movement, helping you outmaneuver opponents with ease, with advanced GripTek material. Engineered for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One & Xbox Series X controllers.

– Turn opponents into fish food. Featuring Fishstick's beautiful mug, these mixed-rise thumbsticks bring standout style and game-clutching performance. The high-rise right stick maximizes precision for pinpoint-accurate aim, whether you're flexing your builds or snapping onto targets. The mid-rise left stick adds control for tighter character movement, helping you outmaneuver opponents with ease, with advanced GripTek material. Engineered for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One & Xbox Series X controllers. Fortnite No-Slip Thumb Grips | Supply Llama Edition – Llama-fy a controller with an official Supply Llama design and colorway. Non-slip GripTek material maximizes grip to keep thumbs locked in for every clutch moment, while the llama-certified ergonomic design ensures lasting comfort. Compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Pro (1 & 2), and Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers.

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