Posted in: Pop Culture, SteelSeries, Technology | Tagged: Aeon Pro, controller

SteelSeries Unveils The Brand-New Aeon Pro Controller

SteelSeries has released an all-new game controller this week called the Aeon Pro, giving the previous model a complete upgrade.

Article Summary SteelSeries unveils the new Aeon Pro Controller, a premium PC and Xbox gamepad priced at $206 in black or white.

The SteelSeries Aeon Pro features QuickSwitch Dock support, dual hot-swappable batteries, and an onboard OLED screen.

Hall Effect thumbsticks, mechanical switches, and premium triggers give the SteelSeries Aeon Pro precise, fast control.

SteelSeries adds modular thumbsticks, remappable back buttons, textured grips, and deep customization in GG software.

SteelSeries has released their latest upgrade in game controllers this week, as they unveiled the all-new Aeon Pro Controller. As you can see here, they have taken the previous incarnation and given it a few upgrades, both in presentation and under the hood, giving players of all skill levels a chance to have a controller that feels adaptable and competitive. It's not a cheap one, as the controller will set you back $206 in either black or white. We have the finer details from the company about this new model below, as it's available on their website right now.

SteelSeries Brings A Sharper Edge With The Aeon Pro Controller

Featuring the world's first QuickSwitch Dock System for PC and XBOX (Patent Pending), an Infinite Power System with dual hot-swappable batteries so players are always ready to play, first-rate triggers and Hall Effect Thumbsticks that provide drift-free precision, complemented by mechanical switches throughout for fast, tactile inputs, and an Onboard OLED Screen that provides easy access to customized profiles. By fusing the perfect combination of intelligent design and features, elite performance, and a premium build, the Aeon Pro Controller is bringing harmonic control to PC and XBOX gamers.

Additional features include a Modular Stick System with interchangeable thumbstick options (standard concave, tall concave, short convex) that can be stored in the dock, allowing gamers to tailor the controller to their preferred play style; Remappable Contoured Back Buttons for key in-game functions to access on PC or XBOX directly from the OLED menu, and a Wrap-Around Textured Grip that keeps hands locked in to maintain control and accuracy. Players can also utilize the SteelSeries GG Software Suite to fine-tune every button, trigger, and profile, and adjust individual rumble intensity on the four motors, function remapping, custom GG and Sonar integrations, and power settings on PC.

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