Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Lost In Cult, Shift Up, Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade: Director's Edition Vinyl Box Set Officially Announced

Stellar Blade: Director’s Edition Vinyl Box Set has been put up for pre-order, as this specialty release will drop in Q2 2027.

Article Summary Stellar Blade: Director’s Edition vinyl box set is now up for pre-order at £77, with release planned for Q2 2027.

Shift Up and Lost In Cult team for a 4xLP Stellar Blade soundtrack curated by Jooeun Hwang and Hyung Tae Kim.

Stellar Blade Director’s Edition includes OST highlights, the full Winter EP, and Project Eve Band jazz tracks.

Two Stellar Blade vinyl variants are offered: limited Code EVE splatter vinyl and the classic Black Pearl edition.

Shift Up and Lost In Cult Records have partnered to release a special soundtrack for Stellar Blade, as they will release the Director's Edition, a 4xLP vinyl box set. This set is very specific, as they have chosen tracks from the Official Soundtrack, as well as other deep cuts from the Winter EP and more, to create a unique album that has been curated by Audio Director Jooeun Hwang of the Stellar Blade Sound Team, with added creative direction from Game Director Hyung Tae Kim. We have the finer details about the album below, as it's up for pre-order now for £77, set to release sometime in Q2 2027.

Stellar Blade: Director's Edition Vinyl Box Set

Immerse yourself in the epic sci-fi world of Stellar Blade with this official Director's Edition 4xLP vinyl release, featuring an extensive collection of music from the Original Soundtrack, as well as the complete Winter EP, and the complete collection of Jazz Arrangement Tracks from the Project Eve Band. This includes deep cuts from the extended soundtrack, as well as fan favorites like Silent Street (Type A), The Song Of Destiny, Blur, and many more.

What is in the Box

12" 180g 4xLP in a deluxe slipcase box with obi strip

Five exclusive 12" art cards of the sleeve artwork

An extensive collection of music from the Original Soundtrack, the Winter EP, and the complete collection of Jazz Arrangement Tracks from the Project Eve Band, specially curated by Audio Director Jooeun Hwang of the Stellar Blade Sound Team, under the creative direction of Game Director Kim Hyung Tae

The tracklist includes deep cuts from the extended soundtrack, as well as fan favorites like Silent Street (Type A), The Song of Destiny, and Blur

Two Variants

Code EVE: a Limited Edition exclusive void black vinyl disc with striking bursts of celestial blue and stark white splatter, available for a limited time only

a Limited Edition exclusive void black vinyl disc with striking bursts of celestial blue and stark white splatter, available for a limited time only Black Pearl: a bold and beautiful classic black version

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!